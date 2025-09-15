Asia Cup 2025: SL vs HK pitch report, highest score, Dubai key stats

Sri Lanka will aim to secure their second consecutive victory in the Asia Cup 2025 when they face an underperforming Hong Kong side on Monday. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, offering the defending champions another chance to fine-tune their line-up before tougher challenges emerge later in the tournament.

Sri Lanka kicked off their campaign with an emphatic win over Bangladesh, delivering dominant displays with both bat and ball. Their pace duo, Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera, made early inroads with the ball, while the batters ensured a swift and confident chase. They'll aim to build on that strong start against a Hong Kong team still searching for their first win.

Hong Kong’s struggles with the bat have been evident, particularly at the top. Openers Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath will need to find form quickly to offer resistance against Sri Lanka’s potent bowling line-up. Wanindu Hasaranga, with his sharp variations and accuracy, remains a key threat in the middle overs. In the batting department, Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamil Mishara will look to dominate. Both Nissanka and Mishara have already posted solid scores and could exploit Hong Kong’s inexperienced attack. ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats Hong Kong skipper Yasim Murtaza acknowledged his team is still settling in, with batting being their biggest concern. Although the bowlers showed some progress in their last outing, they’ll need significant support from the batters to avoid a third straight defeat.

With confidence on their side, Sri Lanka are expected to push hard from the outset and tighten their grip on Group B. Dubai International cricket Stadium pitch report for Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match: The Dubai International Stadium is known for providing a balanced playing field, offering a fair contest between bat and ball. Early in the game, the pitch generally provides good bounce and carry, giving fast bowlers something to work with during the powerplay overs. However, as the match progresses, the surface tends to slow down, making stroke play more challenging for batters. This change in pace often brings spinners into the spotlight, especially during the middle overs.

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, spin bowlers have had a significant impact at this venue, consistently troubling batters with turn and variation. The conditions also mean that teams may prefer chasing, particularly with dew expected later in the evening, further influencing tactics and bowling combinations. Recent match at Dubai International cricket Stadium, Dubai The most recent match at the Dubai International cricket stadium was played between Pakistan and Oman, with the Men in Green registering a dominating 93-run win on the night to begin their tournament on a high note. Dubai International cricket Stadium, Dubai: Key stats

In T20 matches held at Dubai, a total of 112 games have been played. Teams batting first have won 52 matches, while those bowling first have emerged victorious 59 times. The average first-innings score stands at 139, whereas the average second-innings score is slightly lower at 122. The highest total recorded is 212/2 in 20 overs, achieved by India against Afghanistan, while the lowest total is 55 all out in 14.2 overs by West Indies against England. The highest successful chase at the venue is 184/8 in 19.2 overs by Sri Lanka against Bangladesh, and the lowest defended score is 98/5 in 20 overs by Namibia Women against UAE Women.