Beyond sportsmanship: Suryakumar Yadav's blunt reply on no-handshake saga

When Suryakumar Yadav lofted a six over mid-wicket to seal India’s seven-wicket victory against Pakistan in Dubai, it was more than a winning shot. It was a statement. And when the captain walked into the post-match press conference, his words carried the same weight as his bat.

“We took a team call. We had come only to play. We had given them a reply. Some things are beyond sportsmanship,” Suryakumar said, dedicating the triumph to India’s armed forces and the families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

This was not just cricket—it was politics, memory, and national pride converging on a single evening.

Why was Team India's sportsmanship questioned after the India vs Pakistan cricket match? In sports, teams usually greet the players of the opposite side after the match. It is regarded as sportsmanship, as whether a team wins or loses, it shows respect to the players, who are the brand ambassadors of the game, regardless of the result. ALSO READ: SKY: 'Stand by victims of families of Pahalgam terror attack' | IND vs PAK However, India opting not to go through with the customary handshake after the match, even when Pakistan coach Mike Hesson came to the Indian dugout, triggered a debate over sportsmanship.

So what really happened after Surya hit the winning six? Suryakumar Yadav struck the winning run and started walking back to the pavilion with Shivam Dube, who was at the non-striker’s end. On the way to the dressing room, Surya and Dube were greeted by their teammates and the coaching staff, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir. While Indian players shook hands among themselves, within a few moments every member of the Indian contingent went back to the pavilion and closed the door. Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson, who is from New Zealand, went to the Indian dugout but found nobody present.

ALSO READ: 'No handshake': India avoids customary gesture after match | IND vs PAK Later, Pakistan captain Salman Agha boycotted the post-match presentation and did not come out to speak to the broadcasters. Why the saga matters The Dubai clash was the first India–Pakistan meeting since the April terror attack in Pahalgam and the Indian Armed Forces’ retaliatory ‘Operation Sindoor.’ Calls for a boycott had grown louder in the run-up, but the match went ahead before a near-capacity crowd—85 per cent of them Indian supporters. Yet what stood out even more than the dominance on the field was what did not happen off it: handshakes. Neither at the toss nor after the game did Indian players engage in the ritual exchange, despite Pakistan lining up in anticipation. For some, it was unsporting. For others, it was a powerful gesture of solidarity.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir underlined the larger message. “This match was important as we wanted to show solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack. More importantly, we want to thank the Indian Army for their successful Operation Sindoor,” he said. The numbers behind the dominance The scorecard reflected India’s control. Pakistan, choosing to bat, collapsed to 97/8, with only Shaheen Shah Afridi’s counterattacking 33 not out in 16 balls taking them to 127/9. India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav (3/18), Axar Patel (2/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/28), cut through Pakistan’s top order with clinical precision.

While analysing the India vs Pakistan match on his YouTube handle, India former cricketer R Ashwin said the current Pakistani team cannot match the standards of Indian cricketer, noting that India's B team can even defeat the Pakistani national side. India’s chase had early jitters, losing two wickets in the powerplay. But Abhishek Sharma’s whirlwind 31 off 13 balls gave the innings momentum. Suryakumar Yadav (47 not out) and Tilak Varma (31) built a steady 56-run stand before Yadav finished the job with 25 balls to spare. Kuldeep was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his spell. With this win, India have booked a spot in Super 4 round as they are on top position in Group A.

Beyond sport: the bigger picture The “no-handshake” saga is already being debated as much as the runs scored or wickets taken. Was it defiance, diplomacy, or sheer emotion? In the end, it reinforced that contests between India and Pakistan are never only about bat and ball. For India’s players, dedicating the win to the armed forces and victims of terror elevated the match to something greater than sport. For the fans, the victory was both a cricketing triumph and a symbolic act of remembrance. As the Asia Cup progresses, one thing is clear: this rivalry does not just test cricketing skill. It continues to mirror the complexities of politics, national sentiment, and the human need to find meaning beyond the scoreboard.