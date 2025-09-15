Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman playing 11, timing and live streaming

The Asia Cup 2025 continues with a decisive Group A clash as the United Arab Emirates take on Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 15. Both sides are yet to register a win, making this encounter a virtual knockout in their bid to stay alive in the competition.

UAE, led by power-hitter Muhammad Waseem, will hope to make full use of home conditions. Their bowling attack, featuring the pace of Junaid Siddique and the spin of Simranjeet Singh, is well-suited to the slower surface in Abu Dhabi. Batting remains a concern after their earlier collapse, though recent form from Asif Khan and Waseem offers encouragement.

ALSO READ: Beyond sportsmanship: Suryakumar Yadav's blunt reply on no-handshake saga Oman, under the leadership of Jatinder Singh, bring a blend of experience and resilience. Left-arm pacer Bilal Khan leads a disciplined bowling unit, while the captain’s consistency at the top provides stability. Despite their setback against Pakistan, Oman’s track record in global qualifiers suggests they can test stronger teams if they strike early with the ball. With elimination looming for the loser, this fixture promises intensity and fine margins. UAE’s familiarity with conditions and Oman’s fighting spirit make for a contest that could go down to the wire under the Abu Dhabi lights.

Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman Playing 11 UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Haider Ali, Md. Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh Oman playing 11 (probable): Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava UAE vs Oman: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 8

UAE won: 4

Oman won: 4

No result: 0 Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman full squad UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan

Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman live streaming and telecast details When will the UAE vs Oman match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? UAE will go toe-to-toe with Oman in the seventh game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15. What will be the venue for the UAE vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025?

The match between UAE and Oman will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. What time will the toss take place for the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match? The toss for the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 5 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? The UAE vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Where to watch live telecast of UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India?