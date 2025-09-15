Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman playing 11, timing and live streaming UAE and Oman face off in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 15, with both sides eyeing their first win to stay alive in the tournament. The hosts, UAE, come into the match with the home advantage and a balanced squad led by Muhammad Waseem, whose aggressive batting remains pivotal. UAE’s bowling—featuring Junaid Siddique’s pace and Simranjeet Singh’s spin—will look to exploit the slow, turning pitch that favours spinners, putting pressure on Oman’s middle order. UAE’s opening game saw their batting collapse, but standout knocks from Asif Khan and Waseem in the recent tri-series offer hope for a comeback.

Oman, captained by Jatinder Singh, rely on disciplined bowling spearheaded by Bilal Khan and a top order anchored by Singh himself. Despite a heavy loss to Pakistan, Oman have pedigree from ICC qualifiers and can challenge strong opponents if their bowlers strike early. The encounter is a must-win for both teams—expect a keen contest, with UAE’s home strength and Oman’s fighting spirit likely to deliver a tense battle under lights in Abu Dhabi. But how is the wicket in Abu Dhabi expected to behave during the match, and what are the key stats of the venue? Take a look.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi pitch report for UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match: The pitch at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium is known to be slow and low, offering plenty for spinners throughout the match. As the game progresses, the wicket grips and turns, making stroke play difficult, especially in the second innings. Teams chasing here often struggle—the conditions become tougher, amplifying the challenge for batters faced with disciplined spin bowling under lights. Recent match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi The last T20I played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium was Match 5 of the Asia Cup 2025 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh, batting first, posted a sub-par total of 139/5 after playing the full quota of 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the target with six wickets in hand and 32 balls to spare.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Key stats The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 93 T20 internationals, where chasing sides have generally enjoyed more success, winning 51 games compared to 42 victories for teams batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue is 137, while chasing sides typically manage only 125, highlighting the pressure of batting second. Ireland’s 225/7 against Afghanistan remains the highest total recorded here, while USA Women’s 54 all out against Thailand Women is the lowest. South Africa’s successful chase of 174/2 against Ireland stands as the best pursuit, whereas Thailand Women’s defence of 93/8 against PNG Women is the smallest total successfully defended.