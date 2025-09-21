Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

India has largely dominated the T20I head-to-head record, winning 10 of the 14 encounters. Pakistan have managed three wins, and one match ended in a tie.

IND vs PAK H2H
IND vs PAK H2H
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry officially began in 1952, just five years after Partition. India hosted Pakistan for a historic Test series and emerged victorious with a 2–1 win. That tour laid the foundation for one of the most intense rivalries in world cricket.
 
Their first T20I clash came decades later, during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa. It was the beginning of many unforgettable T20 moments between the two nations. 
 
Early T20 Thrillers
 
The group stage meeting in the 2007 T20 World Cup was a thriller. India scored 141/9, with Robin Uthappa anchoring the innings with a composed 50 off 39 balls. Pakistan fought back hard and matched the total, forcing a rare bowl-out, an old tiebreaker format where India prevailed 3-0. 
IND vs PAK T20 head-to-head
 Matches played India won Pakistan won Tied No result
14 10 3 1 0
 
The drama continued in the final of that same tournament. India, defending 157, held their nerve in a nail-biting finish and edged out Pakistan by five runs to lift the first-ever T20 World Cup title.
 
Modern-Day Battles and Momentum Shifts
 
Over the years, both sides have traded blows in major tournaments. In the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage, Pakistan delivered a stunning performance to chase down a formidable Indian total, one of India's rare defeats in T20Is against their arch-rivals.
 
However, India has largely dominated the T20I head-to-head record, winning 10 of the 14 encounters. Pakistan have managed three wins, and one match ended in a tie. 
India vs Pakistan recent T20 results
Match No. Result Margin Match Date Venue
1 Tied (India won the bowl out) - September 14, 2007 Durban
2 India won 5 runs September 24, 2007 Johannesburg
3 India won 8 wickets September 30, 2012 Colombo (RPS)
4 Pakistan won 5 wickets December 25, 2012 Bengaluru
5 India won 11 runs December 28, 2012 Ahmedabad
6 India won 7 wickets March 21, 2014 Mirpur
7 India won 5 wickets February 27, 2016 Mirpur
8 India won 6 wickets March 19, 2016 Eden Gardens
9 Pakistan won 10 wickets October 24, 2021 Dubai (DICS)
10 India won 5 wickets August 28, 2022 Dubai (DICS)
11 Pakistan won 5 wickets September 4, 2022 Dubai (DICS)
12 India won 4 wickets October 23, 2022 Melbourne
13 India won 6 runs June 9, 2024 New York
14 India won 7 wickets Sept 14, 2025 Dubai
 
Asia Cup 2025: Victory, Tension, and Controversy
 
The most recent chapter came in the Asia Cup 2025 Group stage, held at the Dubai International Stadium. India produced a clinical performance to defeat Pakistan by seven wickets, securing their spot in the next phase of the tournament. Captain Suryakumar Yadav finished the match in style with a towering six. 
IND vs PAK head-to-head T20 World Cup Matches played
 Matches played India won Pakistan won Tied No result
8 6 1 1 0
 
But it wasn’t the win alone that made headlines. After the game, Suryakumar and teammate Shivam Dube opted not to engage in the traditional post-match handshakes with Pakistani players. The gesture, or lack thereof, sparked a fresh controversy, reigniting discussions around sportsmanship and tension between the two teams.
 
Why India vs Pakistan in T20Is is unmissable?
 
Whenever India and Pakistan lock horns in a T20, it's never just another game. From heart-stopping finishes and record-breaking chases to emotional high points and controversy, this rivalry goes far beyond statistics.
 
It’s about pride, legacy, national emotion, and the eyes of a billion fans. Whether it’s a World Cup final or an Asia Cup group match, the stakes are always sky-high, and the drama, both on and off the field, is unmatched.

India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Asia Cup

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

