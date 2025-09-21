Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

|IND vs PAK T20 head-to-head
|Matches played
|India won
|Pakistan won
|Tied
|No result
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|India vs Pakistan recent T20 results
|Match No.
|Result
|Margin
|Match Date
|Venue
|1
|Tied (India won the bowl out)
|-
|September 14, 2007
|Durban
|2
|India won
|5 runs
|September 24, 2007
|Johannesburg
|3
|India won
|8 wickets
|September 30, 2012
|Colombo (RPS)
|4
|Pakistan won
|5 wickets
|December 25, 2012
|Bengaluru
|5
|India won
|11 runs
|December 28, 2012
|Ahmedabad
|6
|India won
|7 wickets
|March 21, 2014
|Mirpur
|7
|India won
|5 wickets
|February 27, 2016
|Mirpur
|8
|India won
|6 wickets
|March 19, 2016
|Eden Gardens
|9
|Pakistan won
|10 wickets
|October 24, 2021
|Dubai (DICS)
|10
|India won
|5 wickets
|August 28, 2022
|Dubai (DICS)
|11
|Pakistan won
|5 wickets
|September 4, 2022
|Dubai (DICS)
|12
|India won
|4 wickets
|October 23, 2022
|Melbourne
|13
|India won
|6 runs
|June 9, 2024
|New York
|14
|India won
|7 wickets
|Sept 14, 2025
|Dubai
|IND vs PAK head-to-head T20 World Cup Matches played
|Matches played
|India won
|Pakistan won
|Tied
|No result
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
