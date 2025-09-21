Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry officially began in 1952, just five years after Partition. India hosted Pakistan for a historic Test series and emerged victorious with a 2–1 win. That tour laid the foundation for one of the most intense rivalries in world cricket.

Early T20 Thrillers

IND vs PAK T20 head-to-head Matches played India won Pakistan won Tied No result 14 10 3 1 0 The group stage meeting in the 2007 T20 World Cup was a thriller. India scored 141/9, with Robin Uthappa anchoring the innings with a composed 50 off 39 balls. Pakistan fought back hard and matched the total, forcing a rare bowl-out, an old tiebreaker format where India prevailed 3-0.

The drama continued in the final of that same tournament. India, defending 157, held their nerve in a nail-biting finish and edged out Pakistan by five runs to lift the first-ever T20 World Cup title. Modern-Day Battles and Momentum Shifts Over the years, both sides have traded blows in major tournaments. In the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage, Pakistan delivered a stunning performance to chase down a formidable Indian total, one of India's rare defeats in T20Is against their arch-rivals. India vs Pakistan recent T20 results Match No. Result Margin Match Date Venue 1 Tied (India won the bowl out) - September 14, 2007 Durban 2 India won 5 runs September 24, 2007 Johannesburg 3 India won 8 wickets September 30, 2012 Colombo (RPS) 4 Pakistan won 5 wickets December 25, 2012 Bengaluru 5 India won 11 runs December 28, 2012 Ahmedabad 6 India won 7 wickets March 21, 2014 Mirpur 7 India won 5 wickets February 27, 2016 Mirpur 8 India won 6 wickets March 19, 2016 Eden Gardens 9 Pakistan won 10 wickets October 24, 2021 Dubai (DICS) 10 India won 5 wickets August 28, 2022 Dubai (DICS) 11 Pakistan won 5 wickets September 4, 2022 Dubai (DICS) 12 India won 4 wickets October 23, 2022 Melbourne 13 India won 6 runs June 9, 2024 New York 14 India won 7 wickets Sept 14, 2025 Dubai However, India has largely dominated the T20I head-to-head record, winning 10 of the 14 encounters. Pakistan have managed three wins, and one match ended in a tie.

Asia Cup 2025: Victory, Tension, and Controversy IND vs PAK head-to-head T20 World Cup Matches played Matches played India won Pakistan won Tied No result 8 6 1 1 0 The most recent chapter came in the Asia Cup 2025 Group stage, held at the Dubai International Stadium. India produced a clinical performance to defeat Pakistan by seven wickets, securing their spot in the next phase of the tournament. Captain Suryakumar Yadav finished the match in style with a towering six. But it wasn’t the win alone that made headlines. After the game, Suryakumar and teammate Shivam Dube opted not to engage in the traditional post-match handshakes with Pakistani players. The gesture, or lack thereof, sparked a fresh controversy, reigniting discussions around sportsmanship and tension between the two teams.