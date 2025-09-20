Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: SL vs BAN pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh renew their rivalry in the Asia Cup Super Four opener on Saturday, with both sides arriving at the contest with contrasting levels of confidence.

Sri Lanka, unbeaten so far, topped Group B after defeating Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan. Pathum Nissanka has led their batting with 124 runs in three innings, while Kusal Mendis’ fluent 74 against Afghanistan eased middle-order concerns. However, the Islanders remain vulnerable, as seen in their near-collapse against Hong Kong and a recent low of 80 all out versus Zimbabwe. Contributions from skipper Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, and Dasun Shanaka will be crucial. Their bowling, spearheaded by Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera, has been disciplined, with Wanindu Hasaranga adding a spin threat. But Sri Lanka will miss young all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, who has left the tournament following his father’s passing.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, enter the Super Four with mixed form, having beaten Hong Kong and Afghanistan but lost to Sri Lanka. Skipper Litton Das, Saif Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy need to lift an inconsistent batting unit, while Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed hold the key with the ball. Improved catching and sharper execution will be essential if Bangladesh are to challenge a confident Sri Lankan side. ALSO READ: Andy Pycroft, centre of handshake saga, to officiate IND vs PAK Super 4 tie But how is the wicket at Dubai expected to behave during the match, and what are the key stats of the venue? Take a look.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match: The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted four Asia Cup 2025 matches so far, offering a balanced contest between bat and ball. However, chasing teams have held the edge, winning three of the four games, making the toss a crucial factor. First-innings scores have averaged around 124, suggesting early batting isn’t straightforward. The pitch tends to improve under lights, and dew in the second innings could further aid teams batting last. Captains winning the toss on Saturday are expected to bowl first, aiming to restrict opponents to a modest total before chasing with calculated aggression.

Recent match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai The last T20I match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium was Match 10 of Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 between Pakistan and hosts UAE. Pakistan, batting first, posted a challenging total of 146 for 9. In reply, UAE were bundled out for just 105, as Pakistan won the game by 41 runs and secured their place in the Super 4 stage. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Key stats Dubai has been a key venue for T20 cricket, hosting 114 matches to date. Teams batting first have claimed 54 victories, while sides chasing have emerged successful 60 times, highlighting a slight edge for chasing teams. The average first-innings score at the ground is 139, compared to 122 for the second innings. The highest total recorded here is 212/2 in 20 overs by India against Afghanistan, while the lowest is 55 all out in 14.2 overs by West Indies versus England. The highest successful chase was 184/8 in 19.2 overs by Sri Lanka against Bangladesh, and the lowest defended score is 98/5 in 20 overs by Namibia Women against UAE Women.