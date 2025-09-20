Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: BAN win toss, opt to field first in Dubai

Sri Lanka will aim to maintain their flawless record as they take on Bangladesh in the opening Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 on tonight. Bangladesh skipper Litton Das has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Led by Charith Asalanka, the islanders cruised through Group B with three consecutive wins—chasing down targets against Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan with relative ease.

Pathum Nissanka has been the standout performer with the bat, registering two solid half-centuries. He has been ably supported by Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara at the top, though the middle order still lacks consistency. The team will also be without the services of all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, who has returned home due to a family bereavement.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20Is Meanwhile, Bangladesh have had a turbulent run in the group stage. Their qualification to the Super Four came down to Sri Lanka’s win over Afghanistan. Now, captain Litton Das will be hoping for a more cohesive performance from the top order, particularly from Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy. On the bowling front, the experienced Taskin Ahmed remains their key weapon.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live telecast: The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live streaming: The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.