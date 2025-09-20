Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming

Sri Lanka will look to extend their unbeaten run when they face Bangladesh in the first Super Four clash of the Asia Cup on Saturday. Charith Asalanka’s men topped Group B with three straight wins, defeating Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan while thriving in chases. Pathum Nissanka has been their batting mainstay with two fifties, while Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara have provided valuable support. However, their middle order remains a concern, and they will miss all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, who has returned home following a personal loss.

ALSO READ: Arshdeep becomes first Indian player to reach 100-wicket mark in T20Is Bangladesh, inconsistent so far, sneaked through to the Super Four thanks to Sri Lanka’s win over Afghanistan. Skipper Litton Das will look for better support from Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy, while Taskin Ahmed strengthens their bowling.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Playing 11 Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 21

Sri Lanka won: 13

Bangladesh won: 8

No result: 0 Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh full squad Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming and telecast details When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? Sri Lanka will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh in the first game of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Saturday, September 20. What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 20?

The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled? The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Where to watch live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?|