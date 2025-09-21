Play with full intent or don't play at all: Azharuddin on No Handshake-Row

After a dramatic field clash in the group stage, India and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 today in Dubai. Both teams would be looking to gain a crucial win to take one step closer to final qualification. However, the match will have more weightage than just the Asia Cup scenario as this will be a battle of pride for the two teams whose relations are strained not just due to on-field rivalry but also due to geopolitical tension.

When the two teams clashed last Sunday, India walked away with an easy seven-wicket win, but the match is being talked about since for what followed after India won the match. The Men in Blue decided against shaking hands with the Pakistani players, giving birth to the huge No-Handshake Row. Many cricketers and cricket experts have given their take on the issue, the latest being former Indian skipper Md Azharuddin, who, while talking to NDTV, said that he did not agree with the Indian team's post-match action.

No issues in shaking hands Azharuddin, while talking about the recent India vs Pakistan controversy over players not shaking hands after the match, said this is unnecessary noise. He said there was “nothing wrong” with such a gesture, emphasising that sportsmanship should not be questioned. Azharuddin said he did not see any problem in players shaking hands after a match and felt that the game should be played in full spirit, including post-match courtesies. He added that he could not understand why such a simple matter was being turned into an issue. He also cautioned against the idea of taking part in tournaments under protest, stating that there was no point in playing in such circumstances. According to him, once a team agreed to participate—whether in ICC events or the Asia Cup—it had to give its full intensity; otherwise, it would be better not to play at all. He urged teams to concentrate on the game instead of being distracted by external controversies.