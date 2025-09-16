Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / BAN vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's Asia Cup 2025 match

BAN vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's Asia Cup 2025 match

The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan broadcast details
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Asia Cup 2025 intensity rises in Group B as Bangladesh face Afghanistan in a virtual do-or-die encounter tonight. For Litton Das and his side, defeat would mean an early exit, while Afghanistan look to strengthen their grip on the group after a confident start.
 
Bangladesh began their campaign with promise against Hong Kong but stumbled badly in their clash with Sri Lanka, where their batting frailties resurfaced. A rare resistance from Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain gave their innings some shape, but the team’s reliance on skipper Litton Das at the top remains glaring. The likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy need to rise quickly if Bangladesh are to mount a serious fight.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das has won the toss and has elected to bat first against Afghanistan  Both skippers after the toss:   Litton Das: We'll bat first. All boys are excited for this game, this is a must win. The wicket looks a bit on the slower side, 160 would be a good total. It looks like a good batting surface. We have four changes - Taskin is coming back. We have three spinners and two pacers.  Rashid Khan: Would have loved to bat first as well, but in T20 it doesn't really matter. Guys had a good off for three days and we got a good practice session. Our strength is our bowling unit, specially spin bowling. We still need to bowl well as a unit and hit the right areas consistently.

 
Their biggest hurdle comes in the form of Afghanistan’s formidable spin battery. Rashid Khan will spearhead an attack supported by Mohammad Nabi, the sharp Noor Ahmad, and emerging talent AM Ghazanfar. With openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran in steady form, and Najibullah Zadran offering big-hitting muscle, Afghanistan have both balance and momentum on their side, leaving Bangladesh to chase resilience and belief to stay alive.
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look. 
 
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

How to Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? 
Bangladesh will go toe-to-toe with Afghanistan in match 9 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 16.
 
What will be the venue for the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 16? 
The match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Bangladesh? 
The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Bangladesh? 
The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PCB's demand to remove match referee Pycroft officially rejected by ICC

Here's how Pakistan can still miss out on a Super 4 spot in Asia Cup 2025?

Asia Cup 2025 Group B points table: AFG, SL, BAN, HKC team standings

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup 2025: SL get hard fought 2nd win; beat HK by 4 wickets

ICC unlikely to replace match referee despite Pakistan's Asia Cup complaint

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsCricket NewsBangladesh cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamAsia Cup Twenty20 Asia Cup

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story