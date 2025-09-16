BAN vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's Asia Cup 2025 match

The Asia Cup 2025 intensity rises in Group B as Bangladesh face Afghanistan in a virtual do-or-die encounter tonight. For Litton Das and his side, defeat would mean an early exit, while Afghanistan look to strengthen their grip on the group after a confident start.

Bangladesh began their campaign with promise against Hong Kong but stumbled badly in their clash with Sri Lanka, where their batting frailties resurfaced. A rare resistance from Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain gave their innings some shape, but the team’s reliance on skipper Litton Das at the top remains glaring. The likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy need to rise quickly if Bangladesh are to mount a serious fight.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das has won the toss and has elected to bat first against Afghanistan Both skippers after the toss: Litton Das: We'll bat first. All boys are excited for this game, this is a must win. The wicket looks a bit on the slower side, 160 would be a good total. It looks like a good batting surface. We have four changes - Taskin is coming back. We have three spinners and two pacers. Rashid Khan: Would have loved to bat first as well, but in T20 it doesn't really matter. Guys had a good off for three days and we got a good practice session. Our strength is our bowling unit, specially spin bowling. We still need to bowl well as a unit and hit the right areas consistently. Their biggest hurdle comes in the form of Afghanistan’s formidable spin battery. Rashid Khan will spearhead an attack supported by Mohammad Nabi, the sharp Noor Ahmad, and emerging talent AM Ghazanfar. With openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran in steady form, and Najibullah Zadran offering big-hitting muscle, Afghanistan have both balance and momentum on their side, leaving Bangladesh to chase resilience and belief to stay alive.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look. Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan broadcast details Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s) India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely) United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming) United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming) South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

