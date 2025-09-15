Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Here's how Pakistan can still miss out on a Super 4 spot in Asia Cup 2025?

Here's how Pakistan can still miss out on a Super 4 spot in Asia Cup 2025?

Pakistan's final group stage clash against the UAE has become a virtual knockout in terms of qualification for the Super 4s.

Pakistan cricket team
Pakistan cricket team
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistan’s path to the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage has become increasingly uncertain following a heavy seven-wicket defeat to India in Dubai. With only one win from two group matches, Salman Agha’s side faces a must-win situation against the UAE on September 17. However, their qualification is no longer solely in their hands. Several possible outcomes could still send Pakistan packing early from the tournament.
 
Must-Win Match vs UAE Now a Knockout Final
 
Pakistan’s final group stage clash against the UAE has become a virtual knockout. A loss will almost certainly eliminate them, as UAE has also defeated Oman, taking them to four points, while Pakistan would remain stuck on two, falling short of the Super Four. 
 
UAE’s Upset Would Seal Pakistan’s Fate
 
The most straightforward elimination scenario involves UAE winning their remaining match against Pakistan. This would give UAE four points and an automatic qualification, leaving Pakistan out of the equation. UAE’s net run-rate (-2.030) wouldn’t matter in this case, as they would top the group on points.
 
Weather a Minor Threat, But Not Irrelevant
 
While rain isn’t expected in Dubai, a washed-out UAE vs Oman game, combined with Pakistan losing to UAE, would mean UAE finish with three points, enough to qualify ahead of Pakistan.
 
History of Slip-Ups Against Underdogs Haunts Pakistan
 
Pakistan’s tendency to falter against lower-ranked sides makes the UAE clash risky. Their past losses to Zimbabwe and USA serve as cautionary tales, and the UAE, who troubled them recently, could spring another surprise.
 
A Must-Win Game with No Room for Error
 
Pakistan’s only clear path forward is to beat the UAE. Any other outcome could see them eliminated before the Super Four, marking a major upset in Asia Cup 2025.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong playing 11, timing, live streaming

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong live streaming: Where to watch Asia Cup match today?

Asia Cup 2025: SL vs HK pitch report, highest score, Dubai key stats

Who is Andy Pycroft? Match referee in PAK line of fire amid handshake row

UAE vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch today's Asia Cup 2025 match

Topics :Cricket NewsAsia CupPakistan cricket team

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story