Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: SL eyeing big win, Toss at 7:30 PM IST

Sri Lanka will aim for their second consecutive win in the Asia Cup 2025 when they take on a struggling Hong Kong side on Monday. The match, scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, gives the reigning T20 champions another chance to fine-tune their squad ahead of tougher matchups later in the tournament.

In their tournament opener, Sri Lanka were clinical, dismantling Bangladesh with strong performances in both bowling and batting. Their pace duo, Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera, made early inroads, and the batters chased down the target with ease. They'll look to maintain that dominance against a Hong Kong side still searching for its first win.

Hong Kong’s top-order has struggled so far, with openers Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath yet to make a significant impact. Against Sri Lanka’s potent bowling unit, particularly the threat of Wanindu Hasaranga in the middle overs, Hong Kong’s batters will need to raise their game.

For Sri Lanka, the batting unit appears solid with Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamil Mishara looking in good touch. Both Mishara and Nissanka have already contributed valuable runs and will be confident facing a less experienced Hong Kong bowling lineup.

Hong Kong skipper Yasim Murtaza acknowledged that his team is still trying to find form. While their bowling has shown signs of improvement, their batting will have to deliver to avoid a third straight loss.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: SL vs HK pitch report, highest score, Dubai key stats Sri Lanka are expected to come out aggressively, targeting Hong Kong early to strengthen their hold on Group B.

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Hong Kong playing 11 (probable): Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Sri Lanka and Hong Kong will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.