ICC unlikely to replace match referee despite Pakistan's Asia Cup complaint

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to formally respond to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) appeal for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup panel. However, early reports suggest that the global governing body is not inclined to meet PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s request. Uncertainity looms over Pycroft's involvement

As of now, it remains uncertain whether the ICC has issued an official reply to Naqvi’s correspondence. Nevertheless, sources close to the matter suggest that the ICC sees little justification for replacing Pycroft, and a formal response is anticipated soon.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 points table: Who will join India if Pak boycott UAE game? Within ICC circles, the consensus is that Pycroft played only a limited role in the recent controversy, where Indian players chose not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after a group-stage match held on Sunday, September 14, at Dubai International Stadium. Reportedly, Pycroft merely passed along a message to the Pakistan captain, possibly to help prevent any public fallout from the situation.

ICC to dismiss PCB's request? Officials within the ICC believe that granting a member board's request to remove a match official, particularly when there's no significant misconduct involved, could set a concerning precedent. Since the act of shaking hands is not mandatory under the rules of cricket, including the MCC code, the ICC may emphasize this point in its forthcoming communication with the PCB. Tensions appear to be escalating, as sources suggest that Pakistan might consider boycotting their upcoming match against the UAE, scheduled for September 17, if their demand isn’t met. Notably, Pycroft is also assigned as the match referee for that fixture.