ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill breaks into top three, Kishan improves

Indian batters Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan made significant improvements in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for men's batters after their impressive performances in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, however, still stays on top of the rankings.

Gill slammed an unbeaten 67 during India's must-win clash against Nepal and moved up to a career-high third place on the ODI batter rankings with 750 rating points.

Kishan showed his brilliance with a knock of 82 during Men in Blue's match against Pakistan in Pallekele and was also rewarded with a new career-best mark of 624 rating points and a 12-place rise to 24th on the updated list for ODI batters.

Babar has had just one innings thus far at the Asia Cup and showed just how destructive he can be with a superb 151 against Nepal and the inspirational Pakistan captain still holds a commanding lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings with a total of 882 rating points.

South Africa hitter Rassie van der Dussen holds on to second place narrowly, with Gill the latest challenger to the leading pair following his one-spot jump over the last week.

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (up eight spots to 29th) also makes ground on the latest ODI rankings for batters, while a host of international stars that are performing well at the Asia Cup have made good progress on the updated bowler rankings.

Pakistan's pace shepherd Shaheen Afridi moves up four places to fifth overall on this list courtesy of his six wickets from Pakistan's first two matches, while teammates Haris Rauf (up 14 to equal 29th) and Naseem Shah (up 13 to 68th) own new career-high ratings following their impressive efforts.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan (up two places to 10th) is back inside the top 10 and Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana (up five spots to 15th) also makes good ground, with Australia duo Josh Hazlewood (first) and Mitchell Starc (second) still out in front in a competitive rankings list for bowlers.