India's Asia Cup squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Who makes the cut in pace, spin & finishing roles?

The bigger question is whether Gill will find a place in the squad, given that India are scheduled to play Test series against West Indies

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
The senior selection committee, chaired by former cricketer Ajit Agarkar, will announce India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 today. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be retained as India’s T20I captain after being declared fit a few days ago. The bigger question, however, is whether Shubman Gill will find a place in the squad, given that India are scheduled to play a two-Test series just four days after the continental tournament ends. 
 
  When BCCI will announce the squad for the Asia Cup 2025 today 
The Senior Men’s Selection Committee will convene at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19, to finalise India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup.
 
The meeting will be followed by a press conference, scheduled for 1:30 PM, where the Indian team captain and the Chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee are expected to address the media. 
Fast-bowling conundrum: Who partners Bumrah and Arshdeep?
 
India’s pace battery already has its anchors in Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, with Hardik Pandya doubling as a reliable frontline option. The real intrigue lies in the battle for the reserve pacer slot.
 
Harshit Rana is emerging as the frontrunner, especially since Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj are being earmarked primarily for red-ball cricket. With a home Test series against the West Indies beginning on October 2, selectors may want to keep Bumrah fresh, giving Rana an edge as India’s third seamer for the Asia Cup.
 
Spin web: Balancing attack with all-round depth
 
The spin department presents another intriguing selection dilemma. Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to form the core of India’s spin unit. Yet Gambhir’s known preference for multi-skilled players tilts the scales in favour of Washington Sundar, whose batting adds flexibility to the line-up.
 
Conditions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi may not mirror the sluggish, worn-out tracks of the Champions Trophy, but they will still offer enough assistance to keep spinners central to India’s campaign strategy.
 
Lower-order firepower: The battle of finishers and keepers
 
The finishing role and second wicketkeeper slot provide the most heated contest. With Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant still recovering from injuries, Shivam Dube is set to take the role of India’s second seam-bowling all-rounder after Pandya.
 
For the gloves, the contest is tight between Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel. Jitesh’s explosive cameos for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL-winning season make him the natural choice as a lower-order finisher, while Jurel offers more stability. How selectors balance aggression with dependability will determine the final call.
 

10:19 AM

LIVE | India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Spin Stakes!

Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav look set as India’s top spin picks, while Gambhir’s fondness for all-rounders could bring Washington Sundar into the mix. The Dubai and Abu Dhabi tracks may not be as sluggish as during the Champions Trophy, but they will still offer enough grip and turn to keep spinners in play.

10:03 AM

LIVE | India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Pace Puzzle!

Hardik Pandya is locked in as a frontline pacer, with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh automatic inclusions. That leaves one hotly contested slot for a reserve seamer. Harshit Rana leads the race, with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj seen more as red-ball specialists. With a home series against West Indies from October 2, selectors may even rest Bumrah—giving Prasidh and Siraj a chance to fire fresh.

9:50 AM

LIVE | India squad announcemnt for Asia Cup 2025: Captaincy Crossroads!

One school of thought says Indian cricket thrives under a single all-format captain—someone who is not just a leader on the field but also the game’s biggest brand. For many stakeholders, Shubman Gill fits that bill. But to assume the transition will be seamless? That’s far from reality.
 
Under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, India’s T20 record is sparkling—17 wins in the last 20 games, an 85 per cent success rate. Crucially, none of those games featured Gill or Jaiswal. Yet, before being consumed by Test duties, both had shown promise in T20Is and the IPL.
 
Gill was even Surya’s deputy before stepping aside for red-ball cricket. Axar Patel has since filled the role, performing solidly but without long-term leadership sheen. If Gill reclaims his place, Axar may well feel shortchanged.
 
And then comes the selection puzzle—if Gill enters the 15, he must play in the XI. That would push Sanju, Abhishek or Tilak to sacrifice their batting slots. Worse, it could even mean leaving out Rinku Singh, who has struggled to impress under Gambhir’s watch. After all, in Gambhir’s philosophy, there’s no such thing as a “designated finisher.”
 
Selection day is here—and the choices are anything but straightforward.

9:33 AM

LIVE | India squad announcemnt for Asia Cup 2025: The bowlers

In bowling, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi are jostling for one slot. And the craftiest of them all Yuzvendra Chahal has been ignored for longest time.
 
But then selectors can pick only 15 and those in decision-making positions of T20 team have an interesting perspective.
 
One important member of team management feels that it would be unfair on anyone who has been a first XI regular during the past season to be deprived to accommodate a bigger brand name or star.

9:17 AM

LIVE | India squad announcemnt for Asia Cup 2025: Battle for the Top Order!

Six men, three slots—that’s the burning question in India’s selection room today. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma dazzled in national colours last season, but waiting in the wings are heavyweights Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and IPL Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan. Who makes the cut?

It is expected that Jaiswal could find a place in India’s squad as third opener, but Gill might miss out as head coach Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav are likely to favour continuity. If Gill gets named in squad, he would certainly play important matches, thus disturbing a settled opening combination.

This means Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are likely to be the two openers. 

9:05 AM

LIVE | India squad announcemnt for Asia Cup 2025: The Shubman Gill Puzzle!

How do you squeeze a brilliant batter like Shubman Gill into India’s finely-tuned T20 machine? That’s the burning question before Ajit Agarkar and his fellow selectors as they meet today to finalise the 15 for next month’s Asia Cup in the UAE.
 
Gill, fresh off a dream run as Test captain in England, hasn’t quite found a natural slot in the T20 set-up gearing up for the September 9–28 continental showdown. The dilemma for the selectors: should they tinker with a winning formula?
 
It’s a tricky—and perhaps “scary”—call. After all, Indian cricket today is a T20 production line with around 30 players ready to step in, and multiple contenders fighting for every single spot.

9:00 AM

LIVE | India squad announcemnt for Asia Cup

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2025. With at least 30 players in contention for 15 spots in the squad for the continental tournament, the selectors, Captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir have a chance to pick best possible team list.

Stay tuned with Business Standard for all the latest updates on India squad announcement. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

