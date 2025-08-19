India's Asia Cup squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Who makes the cut in pace, spin & finishing roles?

The Senior Men’s Selection Committee will convene at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19, to finalise India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup.

Fast-bowling conundrum: Who partners Bumrah and Arshdeep?

India’s pace battery already has its anchors in Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, with Hardik Pandya doubling as a reliable frontline option. The real intrigue lies in the battle for the reserve pacer slot.

Harshit Rana is emerging as the frontrunner, especially since Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj are being earmarked primarily for red-ball cricket. With a home Test series against the West Indies beginning on October 2, selectors may want to keep Bumrah fresh, giving Rana an edge as India’s third seamer for the Asia Cup.

Spin web: Balancing attack with all-round depth

The spin department presents another intriguing selection dilemma. Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to form the core of India’s spin unit. Yet Gambhir’s known preference for multi-skilled players tilts the scales in favour of Washington Sundar, whose batting adds flexibility to the line-up.

Conditions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi may not mirror the sluggish, worn-out tracks of the Champions Trophy, but they will still offer enough assistance to keep spinners central to India’s campaign strategy.

Lower-order firepower: The battle of finishers and keepers

The finishing role and second wicketkeeper slot provide the most heated contest. With Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant still recovering from injuries, Shivam Dube is set to take the role of India’s second seam-bowling all-rounder after Pandya.

For the gloves, the contest is tight between Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel. Jitesh’s explosive cameos for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL-winning season make him the natural choice as a lower-order finisher, while Jurel offers more stability. How selectors balance aggression with dependability will determine the final call.

The meeting will be followed by a press conference, scheduled for 1:30 PM, where the Indian team captain and the Chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee are expected to address the media.