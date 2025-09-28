India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Final: More drama awaits, rivals meet for 3rd straight Sunday

The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan tonight in Dubai, is far more than a typical cricket clash. It's a high-stakes encounter layered with emotion, political tension, and a history of fierce rivalry. This isn’t just about bat and ball, it's a showdown that grips fans across borders.

India enters the final as the tournament’s most dominant side, unbeaten in six games. Abhishek Sharma has emerged as a breakout star, smashing over 300 runs at an aggressive strike rate, while Kuldeep Yadav has impressed with 13 wickets. However, India has a few injury clouds, Hardik Pandya is managing a hamstring issue, and Abhishek has struggled with cramps.

Pakistan’s campaign has been a mixed bag. Their batting has looked fragile, often crumbling under pressure, and the team has leaned heavily on pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Young opener Saim Ayub’s lack of form has hurt, with only Sahibzada Farhan showing any consistency.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: How India and Pakistan fared in grand finale across formats For India, success hinges on support for Abhishek if he falls early. For Pakistan, the search for batting stability is critical. Emotions will run high, and as India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel said, even an ugly win will do.

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

