India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Final: More drama awaits, rivals meet for 3rd straight Sunday
For India, success hinges on support for Abhishek if he falls early. For Pakistan, the search for batting stability is critical.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan tonight in Dubai, is far more than a typical cricket clash. It's a high-stakes encounter layered with emotion, political tension, and a history of fierce rivalry. This isn’t just about bat and ball, it's a showdown that grips fans across borders.
India enters the final as the tournament’s most dominant side, unbeaten in six games. Abhishek Sharma has emerged as a breakout star, smashing over 300 runs at an aggressive strike rate, while Kuldeep Yadav has impressed with 13 wickets. However, India has a few injury clouds, Hardik Pandya is managing a hamstring issue, and Abhishek has struggled with cramps.
Pakistan’s campaign has been a mixed bag. Their batting has looked fragile, often crumbling under pressure, and the team has leaned heavily on pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Young opener Saim Ayub’s lack of form has hurt, with only Sahibzada Farhan showing any consistency.
For India, success hinges on support for Abhishek if he falls early. For Pakistan, the search for batting stability is critical. Emotions will run high, and as India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel said, even an ugly win will do.
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing 11
India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the final encounter between India and Pakistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
5:18 PM
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India looking to end tournament on a high!
India heads into the final as the standout team of the tournament, having won all six of their matches. Abhishek Sharma has been a revelation at the top, scoring over 300 runs with an explosive strike rate, while Kuldeep Yadav has made a strong impact with 13 wickets. However, there are a few fitness concerns—Hardik Pandya is dealing with a hamstring niggle, and Abhishek has been hampered by cramps.
5:12 PM
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Final: Arch-rivals battle for glory in Dubai!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final clash of the Asia Cup 2025 between bitter rivals India and Pakistan as they meet in the summit clash for the first time in 41 years of the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav's men will be looking to finish their perfect tournament with the title. Elsewhere Salman Agha and co. would hope to get redemption and revenge the two losses with a title triumph tonight. Toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
Topics : Cricket News India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Asia Cup Suryakumar Yadav
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 5:09 PM IST