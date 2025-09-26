India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Changes expected from India; Toss at 7:30 PM

India are set to face Sri Lanka today at the Dubai International Stadium in their final Super 4 fixture of the Asia Cup 2025. With both sides aware of their fate, India already booking their spot in Sunday’s blockbuster final against Pakistan, and Sri Lanka out of the title race after losses to both Pakistan and Bangladesh, this match becomes a chance for both teams to experiment and reset.

For India, the spotlight falls on Sanju Samson. The keeper-batter hasn’t quite found his rhythm in the middle order and may be running out of chances. With Jitesh Sharma waiting in the wings, known for his finishing prowess in the IPL, the team management could be inclined to test their bench strength in this low-stakes encounter.

Fielding will also be a focus, with India’s catching woes continuing to raise concerns. The team has dropped 10 catches in the tournament so far, five of those coming in a single match against Bangladesh. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy recently noted the challenges posed by Dubai’s “ring of fire” lights but emphasized the need to sharpen up before the final.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka playing 11, live streaming India may also consider managing Jasprit Bumrah’s workload by giving him a rest today. For Sri Lanka, pride is on the line as they aim to finish their campaign on a high.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.