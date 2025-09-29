Indian skipper Suryakumar donates Asia Cup match fees to Indian Army

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India enjoyed a historic and dramatic night in Dubai on Sunday after they beat Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup 2025 by five wickets to extend their total number of Asia Cup titles to nine. However, the match was filled with controversies — from over-the-top wicket celebrations to sarcasm — but things took an ugly turn after the game when India refused to take the trophy from the hands of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who in retaliation decided not to present the trophy and took it with him to his hotel.

ALSO READ: No Trophy for India: Naqvi leaves with Asia Cup silverware after ceremony However, unaffected by all this, Team India celebrated without the trophy. To add one more layer to the night’s never-ending stories, Suryakumar, who was earlier fined 30 per cent of his match fees for his comments in the post-match presentation after his group stage match with Pakistan, did not hesitate to add one more to his list by saying that he would be donating all his Asia Cup match fees to the Indian Army.

Donation for soldiers and victims Suryakumar mentioned in a social media post that the armed forces and the families affected by the Pahalgam attack were constantly in his thoughts. He emphasized that his contribution of match fees was a way of standing in solidarity with their struggles. Indian players earn around Rs 4 lakh per T20 international, which means the skipper would be parting with nearly Rs 28 lakh for the seven matches played in the tournament. Fans and fellow cricketers alike lauded the gesture, calling it an example of leadership both on and off the field. Trophy drama after the final The glitter of the win, however, was accompanied by drama during the presentation. India refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. In retaliation, Naqvi reportedly took the silverware back to his hotel, leaving the final without an official handover ceremony. When asked, Suryakumar told reporters that he had never experienced such a situation before, but insisted that trophies mattered less than the people behind the victory.