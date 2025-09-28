IND vs PAK final live streaming: Where to watch Asia Cup 2025 Final today?

Tensions between players and boards have amplified the build-up, with taunts, gestures, and fines dominating headlines almost as much as cricket itself. Check India vs Pakistan final live score, match updates here | Asia Cup 2025 In the grand finale of Asia Cup 2025, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. India made two changes in their Playing 11, as all-rounder Hardik Pandya failed to recover from injury.Tensions between players and boards have amplified the build-up, with taunts, gestures, and fines dominating headlines almost as much as cricket itself.

India enter as unbeaten favourites, having brushed aside every challenge so far. The batting story has revolved around Abhishek Sharma, who leads the tournament with 309 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav has been exceptional with 13 wickets. However, fitness concerns hover—Hardik Pandya strained his hamstring against Sri Lanka, and Abhishek too cramped up in the heat. Morkel, India’s bowling coach, confirmed both would be assessed but sounded optimistic.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have looked fragile with the bat. Sahibzada Farhan offered glimpses of stability, but failures from Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, and Salman Ali Agha have left the line-up exposed. Their hopes rest largely on the new-ball pair of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to strike early against India’s top order. With the weight of history and politics bearing down, the final will likely be remembered less for style and more for its result. For both teams, winning—however it comes—will be all that matters. But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Sri Lanka broadcast details Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s) India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely) United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming) United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming) South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

