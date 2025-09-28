Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / IND vs PAK final live streaming: Where to watch Asia Cup 2025 Final today?

IND vs PAK final live streaming: Where to watch Asia Cup 2025 Final today?

The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Sri Lanka broadcast details
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Sri Lanka broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the grand finale of Asia Cup 2025, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. India made two changes in their Playing 11, as all-rounder Hardik Pandya failed to recover from injury.    Tensions between players and boards have amplified the build-up, with taunts, gestures, and fines dominating headlines almost as much as cricket itself.  Check India vs Pakistan final live score, match updates here | Asia Cup 2025
 
India enter as unbeaten favourites, having brushed aside every challenge so far. The batting story has revolved around Abhishek Sharma, who leads the tournament with 309 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav has been exceptional with 13 wickets. However, fitness concerns hover—Hardik Pandya strained his hamstring against Sri Lanka, and Abhishek too cramped up in the heat. Morkel, India’s bowling coach, confirmed both would be assessed but sounded optimistic.
 
Pakistan, meanwhile, have looked fragile with the bat. Sahibzada Farhan offered glimpses of stability, but failures from Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, and Salman Ali Agha have left the line-up exposed. Their hopes rest largely on the new-ball pair of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to strike early against India’s top order.
 
With the weight of history and politics bearing down, the final will likely be remembered less for style and more for its result. For both teams, winning—however it comes—will be all that matters.
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
 
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Sri Lanka broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

How to Watch India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the India vs Pakistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Final? 
India will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, September 28.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28?  \
The match between India and Pakistan will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match?  \
The toss for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match be bowled? 
The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Final will begin at 8 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match in India? 
The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match in India? 
The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan controversy - all you need to know

Asia Cup 2025 final: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

Asia Cup 2025 final: IND vs PAK pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

Can Shaheen repeat 2021 T20 WC performance vs IND to help PAK win Asia Cup

IND vs PAK: How India and Pakistan fared in grand finale across formats

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsCricket NewsIndia vs PakistanIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamAsia CupAsia Cup Twenty20

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story