Farhan to de Villiers: Batters who hit most sixes vs Bumrah in cricket

Check India vs Pakistan final live score, match updates here | Asia Cup 2025 For much of his career, Jasprit Bumrah has stood as the immovable force in international cricket. His toe-crushing yorkers, deceptive slower balls, and unrelenting accuracy have made him one of the toughest bowlers of his generation to hit out of the park. Yet, even cricket’s most reliable guardians have their weak spots — and a handful of batters have managed to etch their names into history by clearing the ropes against India’s spearhead.

Sahibzada Farhan: A new thorn in Bumrah’s side

The Asia Cup 2025 saw Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan script his own chapter in the rivalry. The aggressive opener smashed Bumrah for three sixes in T20 Internationals — two in the high-pressure Super Four clash and another in the tournament final.

Batters who hit Most sixes against Bumrah AB de Villiers (South Africa)— 85 balls, 8 sixes (IPL)

(South Africa)— 85 balls, 8 sixes (IPL) Virat Kohli (India) — 101 balls, 6 sixes (IPL)

(India) — 101 balls, 6 sixes (IPL) JP Duminy (South Africa) - 33 balls, 6 Sixes (IPL)

(South Africa) - 33 balls, 6 Sixes (IPL) Pat Cummins (Australia) - 34 balls, 5 Sixes (IPL)

(Australia) - 34 balls, 5 Sixes (IPL) Andre Russell (West Indies) — 52 balls, 3 sixes (IPL)

(West Indies) — 52 balls, 3 sixes (IPL) MS Dhoni (India) — 65 balls, 2 sixes (IPL)

(India) — 65 balls, 2 sixes (IPL) Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 3 Sixes (T20Is) Farhan’s assault stood out not just for its timing but also for its rarity. Few batters have dared to target Bumrah with such conviction on the international stage. In a contest brimming with emotion, Farhan’s towering shots became symbolic of Pakistan’s counterpunch against India’s most lethal bowler.

AB de Villiers: The master of audacity in IPL When it comes to the Indian Premier League, AB de Villiers remains the most successful in unsettling Bumrah. The South African legend has dispatched him for eight sixes, the most by any batter across formats. Known for innovation and sheer audacity, de Villiers’ dominance against Bumrah came during his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore, where his unorthodox angles often neutralised the bowler’s yorkers. Others too have found fleeting success. JP Duminy and Virat Kohli both struck six sixes each against Bumrah in the IPL, while Pat Cummins surprised many by hitting five, using his long reach to power through Mumbai Indians’ ace.

Sam Konstas: History-maker in Tests In red-ball cricket, Jasprit Bumrah’s supremacy has been almost unchallenged. It took until December 2024 — after 4,484 balls bowled in Test cricket — for anyone to clear him for a six. That honour went to Sam Konstas, the young Australian batter. Konstas not only broke the record but also piled up runs against Bumrah in a single spell, scoring 34 off 33 deliveries. It was a watershed moment, highlighting that even in the format where Bumrah reigns supreme, there is space for audacity. Bumrah's five most expensive spells in T20Is