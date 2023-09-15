Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Injury scare for Theekshana ahead of Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka await report

Injury scare for Theekshana ahead of Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka await report

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana's participation in the Asia Cup final against India has been thrown into jeopardy due to a hamstring strain, the extent of which will be known on Friday.

Press Trust of India Colombo
Maheesh Theekshana celebrates a wicket during their encounter against Zimbabwe in CWC Qualifier 2023. Photo: ICC

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
The mystery spinner strained his right hamstring while fielding during Sri Lanka's two-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday.

"Maheesh Theekshana has strained his right hamstring. The player will undergo a scan tomorrow to fully assess his condition," Sri Lanka Cricket posted on X on Thursday.

Theekshana went off the field multiple times while Sri Lanka was bowling. He was seen hobbling but completed his nine-over spell in the 42-over-per-side contest before being helped off the field by some Sri Lanka dugout members in the 39th over.

Theekshana's injury adds to Sri Lanka woes. They are already without the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara.

Sri Lanka play India in the final on Sunday.

Topics :Asia CupIndia vs Sri LankaSri Lanka cricket team

