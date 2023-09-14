Asia Cup: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11, live match time, streaming

With Bangladesh already out of Asia Cup 2023 final contention, the last match of Super 4 round between India and Bangla Tigers is going to be a dead rubber at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, it will be a great opportunity for Indian team to test the bench strength given they have already qualified for the summit clash. On the eve of IND vs BAN match, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey hinted that India could make changes in their line-up. And it seems Shreyas Iyer has recovered from the back spasms as he was among other four players -- Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Yadav -- who attended the optional practice session today in morning. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will atleast make one change in their Playing 11 given Musfiqur Rahman has been sidelined for the Super 4's last game.

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11

Bangladesh Playing 11 probables: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammed Naim/Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(wk), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Tilak Varma/Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs BAN Colombo weather forecast on September



According to AccuWeather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in the afternoon. But the inclement weather conditions are likely to be returned in the evening with rain prediction on 5 PM, 6 PM and 9 PM.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head

Total matches played: 40

India won: 31

Bangladesh won: 7

No result: 2

IND vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN LAST 5 ODI MATCHES

India won by 227 runs on December 10, 2022

Bangladesh won by 5 runs on December 7, 2022

Bangladesh won by 1 wicket (with 24 balls remaining) on December 4, 2022

India won by 28 runs on July 2, 2019

India won by 3 wickets (with 0 balls remaining) on September 28, 2018

Squads

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: India vs Bangladesh live toss timing, streaming and telecast details in India

When will India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match takes place?

India will lock horns with Bangladesh at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 15.

When will the India vs Bangladesh live toss take place in Colombo as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The IND vs BAN live toss in Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on September 14.

What is the match timing of the India vs Bangladesh match according to Indian Standard Time?

The India vs Bangladesh match in Asia Cup will begin at 3:00 PM IST on September 14.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. IND vs BAN live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary. Star Sports Hindi HD\/SD will live broadcast the Bangladesh vs India match with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream IND vs BAN Asia Cup match in India for free.