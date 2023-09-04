Asia Cup 2023 IND vs NEP LIVE SCORE: Rohit asks Nepal to bat first in Kandy

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Nepal Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Nepal Playing 11: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi
IND vs NEP 2023 TOSS RESULT: Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl in Kandy
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Nepal live telecast
Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs Nepal match in the Asia Cup with English Commentary
India vs Nepal live streaming for free
Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Nepal Asia Cup match for free in India.
Stay tuned for IND vs NEP live score, weather and match updates here