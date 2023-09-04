Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2023 IND vs NEP LIVE SCORE: Rohit asks Nepal to bat first in Kandy
Asia Cup 2023 IND vs NEP LIVE SCORE: Rohit asks Nepal to bat first in Kandy

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs Nepal match in the Asia Cup with English Commentary

BS Web Team New Delhi
Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Nepal Asia Cup match for free in India.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
In Asia Cup 2023 today's match, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked Nepal to bat first the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy today. India have made one change from their combination against Pakistan. Mohammed Shami came in India's Playing 11 for Jasprit Bumrah, who is in Mumbai to attend the birth of baby boy. Just after the toss concluded, the drizzle comes as a dampner again. Though it is not heavy, it remains to be seen whether the game would start at the 3 PM IST
Key Events

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE SCORE: Match to begin at 3 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE: Nepal Playing 11

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE: India Playing 11

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE TOSS

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE TOSS at 2:30 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE TOSS at 2:30 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE TOSS at 2:30 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE TOSS at 2:30 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE TOSS at 2:30 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE SCORE: Why Bumrah not available for today's match?

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE SCORE: Kandy weather forecast

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE SCORE: Javagal Srinath to officiate in 250th ODI as Match Referee today

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal PREVIEW

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE SCORE

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE SCORE: Match to begin at 3 PM IST

As the toss concluded, it started raining. However, in 10 minutes time, the rain stopped and covers are off. Match to begin on time, i.e. 3 PM IST. 

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE: Nepal Playing 11

Nepal Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE: India Playing 11

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.


Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE TOSS

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Nepal.

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE TOSS at 2:30 PM IST

The India vs Nepal live toss is just moments aways. Stay tuned for live updates.

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE TOSS at 2:30 PM IST

The India vs Nepal match will be on the same 22-yards which was used during IND vs PAK game. 

Hayden is not sure what to do if the captain wins the toss. Manjrekar, meanwhile, feels India should bowl first after winning toss give they have good batting practice against Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE TOSS at 2:30 PM IST

We are just less than l0 minutes away from IND vs NEP toss. The sun is shining at the moment with clouds hovering far away.

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE TOSS at 2:30 PM IST

Here's how Nepal gearing up for India clash:

Ahead of his side's Asia Cup clash against India, Nepal coach Monty Desai said that previous generations of Nepal cricket dreamt of a day when their team will play against big Test-playing nations and now that it has come true, the team will back its strengths when it has been presented with a good chance to carve their identity.
 
India will take on Nepal in their Asia Cup clash at Kandy. In Group A, Pakistan qualified for the Super Four stage with three points following a win over Nepal and a washout against arch-rivals India, which caused them to share a point each. Now India (1 point) and Nepal (0 points) have to win this match to qualify for the Super Four stage.
 
"Every generation (of Nepal Cricket) had a dream that one day they will play with big nations...Today their dream is coming true," the coach told ANI.
 
"We have played the League 2 matches and Asia Cup qualifiers matches. We have won them. We will back our strengths against India," he added.

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE TOSS at 2:30 PM IST

Good news!!!
 
According to broadcaster's live visuals, the sun is shining brightly at the Pallekele Stadium. Toss at 2:30 PM IST. Lets hope clouds stay away.

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE SCORE: Why Bumrah not available for today's match?

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are blessed with a baby boy. "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it  - Jasprit and Sanjana," posted Bumrah on his official X handle, previously known as Twitter.
 
Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it  - Jasprit and Sanjana.

 

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE SCORE: Kandy weather forecast

Though fans at the ground has been tweeting that sun is shining at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, the BBC's weather forecast says that thunder showers are predicted at 2:30 PM IST, when the toss will take place. 

Lets hope it goes other way around.



Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE SCORE: Javagal Srinath to officiate in 250th ODI as Match Referee today

Former pacer Javagal Srinath will be officiating in his 250th ODI as ICC Match Referee during India's Asia Cup match against Nepal today.
 
Srinath will become only the fourth ICC Match Referee to achieve the milestone after Ranjan Madugalle, Chris Broad and Jeff Crowe.
 
"It feels great to be reaching this milestone as a match referee. It's been 17 years on the circuit for me, and quite unbelievable that I have now officiated in more ODIs than I played," Srinath said in an ICC release.
 
"I am privileged to be still associated with the game. I have had a wonderful run since my international debut as match referee in a Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo back in 2006 and will strive to do my best in the coming years," said the former India pacer.
Javagal Srinath

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal PREVIEW

Coming off a washout, India would hope they only have greenhorns Nepal to tackle and not rain as the heavyweights eye a berth in the Super Four of the Asia Cup.
 
From Group A, Pakistan have already qualified to the Super Four with 3 points, and India have one point from the washed-out game against their arch-rivals on Saturday.

Even in the event of another rain-marred match on the morrow, India can advance to the Super Four with two points, but Rohit Sharma's men will certainly not want it that way.

India received some encouraging signals from their match against Pakistan, and they would want to build on them ahead of the business end of this tournament and much sterner assays in the waiting.

CLICK HERE TO READ IND vs NEP MATCH PREVIEW

Team India fans. Photo: PTI

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal LIVE SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Nepal match in Asia Cup 2023. 

India have one point from one game after their game against Pakistan was washed out on Saturday. Meanwhile, Nepal have zero points in one match after they faced 238 runs drubbing from Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 opener. 

Stay tuned for India vs Nepal live toss and match updates here.
India vs Nepal

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

