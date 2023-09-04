Asia Cup 2023 IND vs NEP LIVE SCORE: Rohit asks Nepal to bat first in Kandy

In Asia Cup 2023 today's match, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked Nepal to bat first the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy today. India have made one change from their combination against Pakistan. Mohammed Shami came in India's Playing 11 for Jasprit Bumrah, who is in Mumbai to attend the birth of baby boy. Just after the toss concluded, the drizzle comes as a dampner again. Though it is not heavy, it remains to be seen whether the game would start at the 3 PM IST Asia Cup 2023: India vs Nepal Playing 11 India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Nepal Playing 11: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi IND vs NEP 2023 TOSS RESULT: Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl in Kandy Asia Cup 2023: India vs Nepal live telecast Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs Nepal match in the Asia Cup with English Commentary India vs Nepal live streaming for free Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Nepal Asia Cup match for free in India. Stay tuned for IND vs NEP live score, weather and match updates here Read More