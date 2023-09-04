Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP LIVE TOSS will take place at 2:30 PM IST today
Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs Nepal match in the Asia Cup with English Commentary
BS Web Team New Delhi
In Asia Cup 2023 today's match, India will lock horns with minnows Nepal at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy today. India will start the match as favourites, but the inclement weather conditions are the talking point ahead of the match. And it will be during the match as well given the second innings of the India vs Pakistan match was washed out completely on Sunday. There are chances of rainfall around the toss time, which is 2:30 PM IST. While in the evening around 5 PM, the rain is expected to return....Read More
Topics : Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Asia Cup India cricket team Nepal cricket broadcast weather forecasts weather forecast
First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 1:11 PM IST