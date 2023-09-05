Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Faheem Ashraf replaces Mohammad Nawaz in Pak 11

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Faheem Ashraf replaces Mohammad Nawaz in Pak 11

Pakistan continues the trend of naming playing 11 one day in advance of the match. They have brought in Faheem Ashraf in place of Mohammed Nawaz for Bangladesh clash

BS Web Team New Delhi
Faheem Ashraf replaces Mohammed Nawaz in Pakistan's playing 11 for the match against Bangladesh in Asia Cup super four. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Pakistan announced their playing 11 a day in advance ahead of their Super Four opening clash in the Asia Cup against Bangladesh. The PCB in a post through their official handle on X, posted the picture of the playing 11 on Tuesday, 5 September 2023.

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 6 September 2023, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

Fast bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf's inclusion in place of spin bowling all-rounder Mohammed Nawaz is the lone change in their playing 11 from their last encounter against India.

This is the third match counting where the Men in Green have named their squad ahead of the match day. It shows the confidence that the team is carrying in its decision-making.

Pakistan entered the Super Four after beating Nepal by 238 runs and sharing points with India after the match was called off due to rain. Bangladesh, on the other hand, managed to qualify for the Super Four stage after beating Afghanistan in their second group stage match. They had lost to Sri Lanka in the first game.

Asia Cup Super Four: Pakistan playing 11 vs Bangladesh

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Topics :Asia CupPakistan cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamBabar AzamShakib AL HasanBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

