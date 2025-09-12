Pakistan vs Oman LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: Salman and co. eyeing strong start, Toss at 7:30 PM IST

Pakistan will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign tonight with a Group A clash against tournament newcomers Oman. The match, set to be played in the UAE, serves as a crucial tune-up for Pakistan ahead of their much-anticipated showdown with defending champions India.

Buoyed by their recent triumph in the T20 Tri-Series, where Mohammad Nawaz’s stunning hat-trick sealed a dominant 75-run victory over Afghanistan in the final, Pakistan enter the competition with confidence and rhythm. Skipper Salman Agha has spoken highly of his team’s mindset, praising their aggressive intent and strategic use of spin, which could prove vital on the slow, turning tracks in the Emirates.

With seasoned campaigners Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan not part of the squad, the spotlight shifts to emerging talents like Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Nawaz, and Agha himself to lead the charge. Their performance against Oman will be watched closely as Pakistan aim to iron out any flaws before the marquee clash against India.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats On the other side, Oman embarks on a historic journey as they make their Asia Cup debut. Captained by Jatinder Singh, the team features several part-time cricketers eager to prove themselves on the big stage. For them, it’s less about results and more about making a statement.

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman playing 11

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali

Oman playing 11 (probable): Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Mohammed Nadeem, Ashish Odedera, Vinayak Shukla, Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Mehmood, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmad, Hassnain Shah

Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.