Pakistan vs Oman LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: Salman and co. eyeing strong start, Toss at 7:30 PM IST
Skipper Salman Agha has spoken highly of his team's mindset, praising their aggressive intent and strategic use of spin, which could prove vital.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Pakistan will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign tonight with a Group A clash against tournament newcomers Oman. The match, set to be played in the UAE, serves as a crucial tune-up for Pakistan ahead of their much-anticipated showdown with defending champions India.
Buoyed by their recent triumph in the T20 Tri-Series, where Mohammad Nawaz’s stunning hat-trick sealed a dominant 75-run victory over Afghanistan in the final, Pakistan enter the competition with confidence and rhythm. Skipper Salman Agha has spoken highly of his team’s mindset, praising their aggressive intent and strategic use of spin, which could prove vital on the slow, turning tracks in the Emirates.
With seasoned campaigners Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan not part of the squad, the spotlight shifts to emerging talents like Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Nawaz, and Agha himself to lead the charge. Their performance against Oman will be watched closely as Pakistan aim to iron out any flaws before the marquee clash against India.
On the other side, Oman embarks on a historic journey as they make their Asia Cup debut. Captained by Jatinder Singh, the team features several part-time cricketers eager to prove themselves on the big stage. For them, it’s less about results and more about making a statement.
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman playing 11
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali
Oman playing 11 (probable): Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Mohammed Nadeem, Ashish Odedera, Vinayak Shukla, Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Mehmood, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmad, Hassnain Shah
Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
7:01 PM
Pakistan vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: PAK coming in with momentum!
Pakistan enter the Asia Cup with momentum from a successful tri-series in the UAE, where their bowlers were in top form. Mohammad Nawaz stole the spotlight with a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick in the final, showcasing their dominance during the middle overs. Pace spearheads Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf added firepower with their speed and aggression. In the absence of seasoned batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the batting lineup has begun to find its rhythm. Fakhar Zaman brings valuable experience at the top, while youngsters like Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Hasan Nawaz have impressed with their recent performances.
6:55 PM
Pakistan vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Oman's maiden journey!
Oman begins a landmark chapter in their cricketing journey with their maiden appearance in the Asia Cup. Led by Jatinder Singh, the squad includes several semi-professional players determined to showcase their talent on an elite platform. For the team, it’s not just about winning but about leaving a lasting impression.
6:50 PM
Pakistan vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Salman and co. eyeing strong start!
With experienced players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan absent from the squad, the focus now turns to rising stars such as Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, and skipper Agha Salman to step up and take responsibility. Their showing against Oman will be under the scanner as Pakistan look to fine-tune their game ahead of the high-stakes encounter against India.
6:45 PM
Pakistan vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Men in Green begin campaign!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 encounter between Pakistan and Oman in Dubai. The Men in Green begin their campaign tonight and look to build up momentum ahead of their much awaited clash against India on September 14th. Action begins at 8 PM IST.
Topics : Cricket News Pakistan cricket team Asia Cup
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 6:43 PM IST