Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Match set to take place confirms broadcasters

Pakistan are set to face a crucial Group A encounter against the United Arab Emirates today, needing a win to keep their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on track. However, the game has been delayed by an hour as Pakistan who said they will boycott the game if match refree Pycroft is not removed from the panel. They are yet to reach the stadium as the uncertanity over the match grows. The match comes amid turbulence off the field following the controversial ‘Handshake Gate’ incident against India, with Pakistan demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. While this administrative issue is unlikely to affect proceedings directly, it adds a layer of distraction that the team must navigate.

On the field, Pakistan sit second in the group with two points from two matches, edging UAE on net run rate. After a commanding win against Oman, Pakistan were humbled by India, exposing vulnerabilities in both batting and bowling. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy exploited Pakistan’s batting frailties, highlighting the need for emerging talents like Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Hasan Nawaz to step up. Bowlers such as Mohammad Nawaz and Sufiyan Muqeem must also raise their intensity, building on the decent showing from leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

The UAE, meanwhile, will enter the contest with confidence after a 42-run win over Oman. Skipper Mohammed Waseem and Alishan Sharafu provide experience in the middle order, while bowlers Junaid Siddique and left-arm spinner Haider Ali will look to exploit any lapses in Pakistan’s lineup. Though not as formidable as India, UAE have the skill and motivation to spring a surprise, making this a high-stakes clash for Pakistan’s Super Four ambitions.

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs UAE Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Jawad, Junaid Siddique

Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Toss Time:

The coin toss for the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast:

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming:

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

