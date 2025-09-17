Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Toss at 8:30 PM IST, first ball at 9 PM IST
Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES Pakistan vs UAE: PCB is unhappy with ICC for no action taken for the No-Handshake row after the India match
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Pakistan are taking part in a crucial Group A encounter against the United Arab Emirates today, needing a win to keep their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on track. However, the game has been delayed by an hour as Pakistan who said they will boycott the game if match refree Pycroft is not removed from the panel. But despite their demands being rejected they are still taking the field after talks between PCB and ACC in Dubai. The match comes amid turbulence off the field following the controversial ‘Handshake Gate’ incident against India, with Pakistan demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. While this administrative issue is unlikely to affect proceedings directly, it adds a layer of distraction that the team must navigate.
On the field, Pakistan sit second in the group with two points from two matches, edging UAE on net run rate. After a commanding win against Oman, Pakistan were humbled by India, exposing vulnerabilities in both batting and bowling. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy exploited Pakistan’s batting frailties, highlighting the need for emerging talents like Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Hasan Nawaz to step up. Bowlers such as Mohammad Nawaz and Sufiyan Muqeem must also raise their intensity, building on the decent showing from leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.
The UAE, meanwhile, will enter the contest with confidence after a 42-run win over Oman. Skipper Mohammed Waseem and Alishan Sharafu provide experience in the middle order, while bowlers Junaid Siddique and left-arm spinner Haider Ali will look to exploit any lapses in Pakistan’s lineup. Though not as formidable as India, UAE have the skill and motivation to spring a surprise, making this a high-stakes clash for Pakistan’s Super Four ambitions.
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs UAE Playing 11
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed
UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Jawad, Junaid Siddique
Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Toss Time:
The coin toss for the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast:
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming:
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
7:28 PM
Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: How No-Handshake drama unfolded
Sep 14: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skips post-match presentation after India refuse handshake; coach Mike Hesson voices displeasure.
Sep 15: Team manager Naveed Cheema files complaint against referee Andy Pycroft; PCB demands his removal.
Sep 16: ICC rejects PCB’s request; PCB threaten boycott of UAE match if Pycroft officiates. Pakistan cancel press conference but train at ICC Academy; a second letter sent to ICC.
Sep 17: Pakistan team bus departs late from hotel; match delayed by an hour.
7:20 PM
Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Match set to take place
The official broadcasters of Asia Cup in India has just announced that match will take place from 9 PM IST.
7:16 PM
Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Match back on?
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on social media platform X that the Pakistan team has been instructed to head to the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Is the match back on track?
7:07 PM
Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: The talks still going on
PCB spokesperson Amir Mir confirmed that chairman Mohsin Naqvi is consulting with former chiefs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi while staying in touch with officials in Dubai. He added that the match has been delayed by an hour pending further discussions.
7:03 PM
Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan team on their way to stadium
The PCB has asked for the match to be delayed by an hour as discussions continue. Meanwhile, reports suggest the Pakistan team has departed from their hotel and is en route to the stadium. Uncertainty remains over whether Andy Pycroft will officiate.
7:01 PM
Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Match delayed
The latest media rreport suggests that the official match timing of Pakistan vs UAE match has been delayed by an hour. The new toss time is 8:30 PM IST, while the official start time is now 9 PM IST.
6:58 PM
Pakistan vs UAE LIVE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: UAE team in stadium
By 5 pm local time, the UAE squad had reached the Dubai International Stadium and begun their routine pre-match training. Some players even completed their flash interviews with broadcasters, according to our reporter Shashank Kishore. In contrast, the Pakistan team remains at their hotel.
6:54 PM
Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: What happens is Pakistan boycott today's match?
If Pakistan boycotts today match, UAE will be given walkover, taking their total points tally to four, which means they will join India in the Super 4s as the second team from Group A.
6:52 PM
Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: PCB's stand
The PCB confirmed at midnight that discussions are ongoing regarding Pakistan’s future in the tournament ahead of their must-win clash against the UAE. The board said a final call will be made in the nation’s best interests.
6:48 PM
Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: PCB to make official announcement soon
As per the media reports Pakistan team will be boycotting their game against UAE today. They are expected to make official announcement in some time.
6:45 PM
Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan all set to boycott Asia Cup
Pakistan team is yet to reach stadium. They were scheduled to depart their team hotel at 4:30 pm local time, but uncertainty looms as the PCB is reportedly considering boycotting the clash against the UAE.
6:38 PM
Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of match 10 of the Asia Cup 05 between Pakistan and the hosts, the UAE. This is the second last Group A match, but it will be a crucial one as both teams have just two points from two games and will be playing their last group stage match today, which makes this a virtual knock-out match with the winner advancing to the Super 4s while the losing side goes back home. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:41 PM IST