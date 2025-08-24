Spinners dominate as Afghanistan announce their squad for Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan on Sunday named their 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, to be played from September 9 to 28 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The selectors placed their faith in a spin-heavy unit once again, with Rashid Khan continuing as captain.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be contested in the T20 format, and will serve as crucial preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year. Afghanistan, drawn in Group B with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong, will open their campaign against Hong Kong on September 9.

Management indicated their strategy revolves around spin, with the squad blending proven match-winners like Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman with promising youngsters such as Noor Ahmad and AM Ghazanfar.

Rashid trusted with leadership role The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced Rashid Khan would continue to lead the side, describing him as a proven campaigner who thrives under pressure. Insiders suggested that his ability to inspire youngsters and control games through his spin makes him indispensable. Batting built on experience and flexibility The team’s batting will again revolve around Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who will share wicketkeeping duties with Mohammad Ishaq. Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli and Sediqullah Atal are expected to provide balance at the top, with all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai and Karim Janat offering stability in the middle order. Pace options add variety Although spin dominates the squad, selectors also retained reliable pace options in Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Farid Malik. Former skipper Gulbadin Naib adds depth with his dual role, while Sharafuddin Ashraf provides utility as a spin-bowling all-rounder.