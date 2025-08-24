Asia Cup 2025: Dream11 pulls out as Team India's lead sponsor - report

In a stunning development just days before the Asia Cup 2025, fantasy sports giant Dream11 has reportedly withdrawn as the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team, according to media reports. The decision comes in the wake of the recently passed ‘Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025’, which bans real-money gaming platforms in India.

While neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor Dream11 has made an official announcement, media reports indicate that the platform is unwilling to continue its multi-crore deal under the new legal framework.

Why this matters

The move has far-reaching implications, both financially and symbolically. Dream11 had signed a ₹358-crore agreement in 2023, paying ₹3 crore per home game and ₹1 crore for away matches. Their abrupt exit leaves Indian cricket scrambling for a new sponsor, and with the Asia Cup beginning September 9 in the UAE, the team faces the prospect of taking the field without a lead sponsor on its jersey.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia underlined the board’s stance, stating: “If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government.” Jerseys printed, but not to be worn Media reports suggest that Team India’s Asia Cup jerseys featuring Dream11 branding have already been printed, but those will not be used following the withdrawal. The BCCI is expected to invite fresh bids for jersey sponsorship rights, though whether a new partner can be finalised before the Asia Cup remains uncertain. The big picture Dream11’s exit highlights the ripple effect of India’s new online gaming legislation, which is set to reshape the sports sponsorship landscape. Real-money fantasy platforms had emerged as significant backers of cricket in recent years, but their ban opens the door for other sectors to step in.