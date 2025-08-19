Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Samson vs Gill: Shubman's rise leaves Sanju staring at uncertain future

Samson vs Gill: Shubman's rise leaves Sanju staring at uncertain future

Shubman Gill's return as T20 vice-captain signals his rise as India's all-format leader, while Sanju Samson's future looks bleak with Pant's comeback looming.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
The return of Shubman Gill as India’s T20 vice-captain just six months before the World Cup has offered a glimpse into the team’s long-term direction. While Rohit Sharma remains India’s ODI captain and Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the T20 World Cup, the leadership baton is clearly moving towards Gill.  What's the latest?
 
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and the current selection committee appear aligned on a “one-captain-for-all-formats” policy. If fitness and form hold, Gill is tipped to lead India at the 2027 World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe and at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, when cricket makes its Olympic debut.
 
Gill’s coronation on the horizon
 
Gill’s form has made his case undeniable. He piled up more than 600 runs in IPL 2025 at a strike rate above 150, while his exploits in England across formats exceeded expectations. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar noted: “Gill’s form in England was something we expected, but he exceeded it all.” 
 
Gill had already been named T20 vice-captain after the last World Cup, only missing out due to Test commitments. His reinstatement suggests that his rise to captaincy is a matter of when, not if.
 
Samson squeezed out of India’s plans
 
The biggest casualty of Gill’s elevation is Sanju Samson. Despite hitting three centuries in T20 Internationals since the last World Cup, Samson’s game is best suited for the top three slots, now locked by Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma.
 
Abhishek’s left-handed aggression and handy left-arm spin make him hard to ignore, while Tilak brings balance with his batting versatility, occasional off-spin, and exceptional fielding. Playing Samson would result in a middle order stacked with right-handers — Samson, Suryakumar, and Hardik Pandya — leaving the line-up one-dimensional.  Samson vs Gill: What the numbers say 
Samson & Gill T20I stats comparison
Sanju Samson Player Shubman Gill
42 Matches 21
38 Innings 21
861 Runs 578
25.32 Average 30.42
152.38 Strike Rate 139.27
3 100s 1
2 50s 3
111 Highest Score 126*
 
Gambhir’s influence and selection dynamics
 
Agarkar clarified that while the team management will decide the playing XI, Gill’s inclusion is almost certain. “When they get to Dubai, they can decide according to the opposition and the conditions. But Shubman has been in great form anyway,” he said.
 
Head coach Gautam Gambhir’s philosophy also shines through the selection. Known for valuing left-right balance and multi-skilled players, Gambhir’s preferences are reflected in the decisions on Abhishek and Tilak. 
 
Jitesh as stop-gap, Pant the long-term fix
 
For now, Jitesh Sharma has been picked as wicketkeeper-finisher, a role that opens space for an extra all-rounder in the XI. But his position is clearly temporary. Once Rishabh Pant regains full fitness, he is expected to reclaim the gloves and strengthen India’s middle order.
 
This leaves Samson in a precarious position yet again. With Pant’s return on the horizon and no clear slot in the top order, Samson may have to settle for the second wicketkeeper’s role in back-to-back T20 World Cups.
 
The bigger picture
 
India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad reflects both continuity and transition. Continuity, in the form of Suryakumar Yadav leading a settled T20 side, and transition, with Shubman Gill’s coronation as India’s next all-format captain-in-waiting.
 
For Samson, however, the script looks less promising. His talent is unquestionable, but the current team balance and the looming return of Pant leave him battling for relevance at a time when Gill’s rise is being scripted as Indian cricket’s future.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

