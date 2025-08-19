Not our fault: Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad

Agarkar highlighted the fact that all the players who made the team had performed in the past and even asked mediapersons to suggest who should have been dropped to accommodate Iyer.

While addressing the media, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that it was not his or captain Suryakumar Yadav's fault that Shreyas was not in the India squad for the Asia Cup.

India batter Shreyas Iyer failed to secure a place in the squad for the Asia Cup 2025 despite a prolific outing in the 2025 Indian Premier League.

However, the omission of Iyer might not be the end of the road for the Mumbai batter in his bid for a place in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026.

After the conclusion of the Asia Cup, India are scheduled to play 15 T20 Internationals — five each against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that the selection of the team was based on the position of players in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Nayar pointed out that one can select 12 players from the squad straightaway, as the selection was based on the exact position of the player.