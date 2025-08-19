Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Not our fault: Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad

Not our fault: Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad

While addressing the media, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that it not of his or captain Suryakumar Yadav's fault that Shreyas is not in the India squad for the Asia Cup.

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India batter Shreyas Iyer failed to secure a place in the squad for the Asia Cup 2025 despite a prolific outing in the 2025 Indian Premier League.
 
While addressing the media, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that it was not his or captain Suryakumar Yadav's fault that Shreyas was not in the India squad for the Asia Cup.
 
Agarkar highlighted the fact that all the players who made the team had performed in the past and even asked mediapersons to suggest who should have been dropped to accommodate Iyer. 
 
However, the omission of Iyer might not be the end of the road for the Mumbai batter in his bid for a place in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026.
 
After the conclusion of the Asia Cup, India are scheduled to play 15 T20 Internationals — five each against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.
 
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that the selection of the team was based on the position of players in the playing XI.
 
Meanwhile, Abhishek Nayar pointed out that one can select 12 players from the squad straightaway, as the selection was based on the exact position of the player.
 
Nayar also observed that Iyer might not be favoured by the management compared to other players, highlighting the fact that the Mumbaikar is not part of India’s standby list.
 
While speaking on JioHotstar, Nayar added that if someone got injured then Riyan Parag would be the replacement. 
   

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: SKY (C), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik, Dube, Axar, Jitesh Sharma, Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.    Standby: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal

   
Shreyas Iyer’s batting & fielding Stats in the Indian Premier League
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT
Career 133 23 3731 97* 34.23 2798 133.35 0 27 314 152 56
2025 17 5 604 97* 50.33 345 175.07 0 6 43 39 7
2024 15 5 351 58* 39 239 146.86 0 2 34 14 10
2022 14 1 401 85 30.85 298 134.56 0 3 41 11 5
2021 8 3 175 47* 35 171 102.33 0 0 7 5 6
2020 17 2 519 88* 34.6 421 123.27 0 3 40 16 6
2019 16 1 463 67 30.86 386 119.94 0 3 41 14 8
2018 14 3 411 93* 37.36 310 132.58 0 4 29 21 5
2017 12 2 338 96 33.8 243 139.09 0 2 36 10 3
2016 6 0 30 19 5 43 69.76 0 0 2 1 4
2015 14 1 439 83 33.76 342 128.36 0 4 41 21 2
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Asia Cup squad announced: Shubman Gill named Surya's deputy

India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement today: Who is in, who is out?

In T20s, bowlers must add new variations every two years: Chakravarthy

Salman Ali Agha to lead Pakistan in UAE tri-series and Asia Cup 2025

India-Pak clash spikes Asia Cup 2025 ad rates up to ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsCricket NewsShreyas IyerAsia CupAsia Cup Twenty20 India cricket team

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story