Not our fault: Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: SKY (C), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik, Dube, Axar, Jitesh Sharma, Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh. Standby: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Shreyas Iyer’s batting & fielding Stats in the Indian Premier League
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|133
|23
|3731
|97*
|34.23
|2798
|133.35
|0
|27
|314
|152
|56
|2025
|17
|5
|604
|97*
|50.33
|345
|175.07
|0
|6
|43
|39
|7
|2024
|15
|5
|351
|58*
|39
|239
|146.86
|0
|2
|34
|14
|10
|2022
|14
|1
|401
|85
|30.85
|298
|134.56
|0
|3
|41
|11
|5
|2021
|8
|3
|175
|47*
|35
|171
|102.33
|0
|0
|7
|5
|6
|2020
|17
|2
|519
|88*
|34.6
|421
|123.27
|0
|3
|40
|16
|6
|2019
|16
|1
|463
|67
|30.86
|386
|119.94
|0
|3
|41
|14
|8
|2018
|14
|3
|411
|93*
|37.36
|310
|132.58
|0
|4
|29
|21
|5
|2017
|12
|2
|338
|96
|33.8
|243
|139.09
|0
|2
|36
|10
|3
|2016
|6
|0
|30
|19
|5
|43
|69.76
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2015
|14
|1
|439
|83
|33.76
|342
|128.36
|0
|4
|41
|21
|2
