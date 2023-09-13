Who will join India in Asia Cup final if PAK vs SL match is washed out?

The two cricketing powerhouses of Asia -- India and Pakistan -- have never played against each other in the final of Asia Cup's 39-year history. The biggest reason behind this has been the rise of Sri Lanka, which has spoiled the rivalry battle at the continental extravaganza. And the Lankans will have the opportunity to deny ardent cricket fans the chance to witness the India vs Pakistan final in Asia Cup 2023 as well.

With India already in the final, Pakistan need just a win over Sri Lanka to set up a summit clash on September 17. And the scenario is the same for Sri Lanka.

But what will happen, if the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match is washed out due to inclement weather conditions?

If the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match gets washed out due to rain, then both teams will share a point each, and Dasun Shanaka's side will qualify for the grand finale on Sunday.

Here's how Sri Lanka can qualify for the final

The reigning Asia Cup champions are well-placed to defend their title if they can return to winning ways on Thursday.

By virtue of a superior net run rate to Pakistan, Sri Lanka are well placed to reach the Asia Cup 2023 final and can earn a place in the decider by just winning the match against Pakistan

A win will have them qualify without a fuss, while a tie or no result will also see them playing the final against India at R Premadasa Stadium.

Pakistan scenarios for Asia Cup final qualification

Points: 2

Net run rate: - 1.892

Matches remaining: Sri Lanka (September 14)

The equation is simple for Pakistan. Win against Sri Lanka in Colombo on September 14 and give Indo-Pakistani fans another chance to enjoy the greatest rivalry in cricket. Even the broadcaster would have wanted to see the India-Pakistan final given the match could soar up the advertisements slot rates.

Conversely, any other result in SL vs PAK match will see them miss out.

How Bangladesh are placed for final berth

Points: 0

Net run rate: - 0.749

Matches remaining: India (September 15)





Super 4: Asia Cup 2023 points table



Team Points Matches Played Matches Won Net Run Rate India (Q) 04 02 02 +2.690 Sri Lanka 02 02 01 -0.200 Pakistan 02 02 01 -1.892 Bangladesh 00 02 00 -0.749

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Full Schedule Sri Lanka's loss to India on Tuesday effectively knocked Bangladesh out of contention of reaching the 2023 Asia Cup final.