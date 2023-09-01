Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming, telecast

In Match 3 of Asia Cup 2023, the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday (September 2). With KL Rahul ruled out of the group games, it remains to be seen whether Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson gets a chance in India Playing 11 vs Pakistan . However, if reports have to be believed, captain Rohit Sharma doesn't want to unsettle the top order, which consists of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and himself. Thus, after a strong showing at the top of the order, Ishan Kishan, if selected in India's XI, has to play in middle-order.

However, Kishan's number in the middle-order is not encouraging. The Jharkhand cricketer has played six games at the number 4 spot, averaging 22.75. He also struggled against spinners while starting his innings as well. Meanwhile, Pakistan are expected to go with the same combination, as they played against Nepal in the tournament opener.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj/Mohammed Shami

Pakistan Playing 11 probable: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.



India vs Pakistan head-to-head

Total matches played: 132

India won: 55

Pakistan won: 73

No result: 4

IND vs PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN LAST 5 ODI MATCHES

India won by 89 runs (D/L method) on July 16, 2019

India won by 9 wickets (with 63 balls remaining) on September 23, 2018

India won by 8 wickets (with 126 balls remaining) on September 19, 2018

Pakistan won by 180 runs on June 18, 2017

India won by 124 runs (D/L method) on June 4, 2017

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in Asia Cup

Total matches played: 13

India won: 7

Pakistan won: 5

Tied: 0

No result: 1



Squads



India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

Asia Cup 2023, Match 3: India vs Pakistan live toss timing, streaming and telecast details in India

Which teams will play in Asia Cup 2023 today's match?

India will lock horns with Pakistan at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on September 2.

When will the India vs Pakistan live toss take place in Pallekele as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The IND vs PAK live toss in Match 3 of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on September 2.

What is the match timing of the India vs Pakistan match according to Indian Standard Time?

The India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup will begin at 3:00 PM IST on September 02.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. IND vs PAK live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary. Star Sports Hindi HD\/SD will live broadcast the Pakistan vs India match with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream IND vs PAK Asia Cup match in India for free.