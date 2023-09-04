Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup today's match: IND vs NEP Playing 11 live match time, streaming
It is a must-win game for both sides. But if the weather gods rein supreme and the match is called off, both teams will have one point each and India will qualify for Super 4 stage

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rain threat looms over India vs Nepal game today. Jasprit Bumrah to miss the game vs Nepal due to personal reasons. Photo: PTI

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
In today's match of Asia Cup 2023, India will be up against Nepal at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka today (September 04), 2023. This will be a do-or-die game for both teams, but the chances of rain could play a major role given there is more than 50 per cent chance of rainfall in the evening. Coming back to match dynamics, India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who is headed to Mumbai for personal reasons. In all likelihood, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is expected to replace Bumrah in India's Playing 11 vs Nepal today.
With Bumrah not in Sri Lanka, Mohammed Shami is likely to replace the Gujarat pacer. However, Prasidh Krishna is the other Indian pacer who gets a chance ahead of Shami.
Prasidh Krishna makes India comeback. Photo: Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are blessed with a baby boy

India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah has left the Indian camp in Sri Lanka for personal reasons. And the good news is here!!

Bumrah is blessed with a baby boy. Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan has named their baby boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah. 

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are blessed with a baby boy. Photo: Bumrah's Instagram handle

First thing first, lets take a look what weather agencies forecasts at this hour about Kandy weather conditions.

According to accuweather.com, clouds are hovering over Kandy with 47 per cent chance of rainfall.




Hello and welcome to our live coverage. As we build-up for the India vs Nepal Asia Cup match, you can check this space for IND vs NEP Playing 11 and weather live updates. 

Stay tuned for the latest.
India vs Nepal
 

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 8:51 AM IST

