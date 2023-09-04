Confirmation

Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are blessed with a baby boy

Star Indian pacer Bumrah left for Mumbai ahead of India's match against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023

Jasprit Bumrah, his wife Sanjana Ganesan, baby boy

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are blessed with a baby boy. Photo: Bumrah's Instagram handle

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are blessed with a baby boy. "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it  - Jasprit and Sanjana," posted Bumrah on his official X handle, previously known as Twitter.
Bumrah had just made his international cricket return after over 10 months from injury during India's T20I series against Ireland as a captain. Not only he led a young Indian team to a series win, but also displayed amazing fitness and rhythm, taking four wickets in two matches, with the best figures of 2/15.
India will take on Nepal in their Asia Cup clash at Kandy.

In Group A, Pakistan qualified for the Super Four stage with three points following a win over Nepal and a washout against arch-rivals India, which caused them to share a point each. Now India (1 point) and Nepal (0 points) have to win this match to qualify for the Super Four stage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah India cricket team

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

