Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Sadeera's 92 takes hosts to 257, Mahmud takes 3/62

Half-centuries from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis took Sri Lanka to 257 for nine in their Asia Cup Super 4 match against Bangladesh, here on Saturday

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: X

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis' fifties notwithstanding, Sri Lanka never really could slip into the overdrive, meandering to 257 for nine against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Saturday.

Samarawickrama made 93 off 72 balls, Mendis 50 and Pathum Nissanka 40, yet the Sri Lankans might view this effort as a lost opportunity to be in a far stronger position.

Bangladesh were served well by Hasan Mahmud (3 for 57), while Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed shared five wickets among them equally.

If a few edges did not elude the Bangladesh fielders or they remained more alert, Sri Lanka could have been in deeper peril.
 

Topics : Asia Cup Sri Lanka cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

