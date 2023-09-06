Confirmation

Asia Cup PAK vs BAN: Haris Rauf, Naseem shine as Pakistan earn clinical win

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah took seven wickets between them while Imam-Ul-Haq scored a fifty to guide Pakistan to a seven-wicket win in Super Four of Asia Cup 2023

Haris Rauf shines with 4/19 as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: PCB

Haris Rauf shines with 4/19 as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: PCB

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Pakistan were brilliant with both the bat and the ball as they went past Bangladesh to register a seven-wicket at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This was the first match of the Super Four stage and Pakistan by virtue of this win would automatically move to the first position in the points table. 

The Pakistani pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah were once again the heroes for the team as they bundled out Bangladesh for a paltry 193 in only 38.4 overs. Rauf was the most dangerous as he finished with figures of 4/19 in his six overs. Naseem was brilliant with the ball too as he took three wickets in his 5.4 overs. 

Haris Rauf proved to be too quick for the Bangladeshi batters, who were also troubled relentlessly by Naseem Shah as the Shakib Al Hasan-led side was bundled out for a paltry 193, well inside 40 overs in an Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan here on Wednesday.
 
Despite a 100-run stand and twin half-centuries by skipper Shakib (53 off 57 balls) and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim (64 off 87 balls), Bangladesh suffered twin batting collapse on either side of the fifth wicket partnership.
 
They were reduced to 47 for 4 during the first Powerplay and again lost six wickets for 47 runs between overs 30 to 39.
Rauf (4/19 in 6 overs) terrorised the batters with sheer pace while Naseem (3/34 in 5.4 overs) also added seam and swing with it.
 
The trouble started in the second over as last match's centurion Mehidy Hasan Miraj (0) flicked the first delivery he faced off Naseem into the hands of mid-wicket.
 

Mohammed Naim (20) and Litton Das (16) hit a flurry boundaries between them, taking the score to 31 before Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/42 in 7 overs) got one to climb on the latter, who could only fend it awkwardly allowing Mohammed Rizwan to complete the formalities.

After that Rauf, coming in at one change, started hitting the bat faster than the opposition willow wielders could have envisaged.
Rauf, who hits the hard lengths, had Naim cramped for room while trying a pull-shot but all he could do was offer a simple return catch.
 
Towhid Hridoy (2) didn't measure up as Rauf went slightly wider off the crease and angled one it at 140 kmph plus speed. Hridoy couldn't get his bat down and was castled.
 
Shakib and Mushfiqur, the seasoned campaigners of many-a-battle for Bangladesh over last decade-and-half, then steadied the ship but the top-order failure left them with too much to do.
 
With no Mohammed Nawaz in the line-up, Pakistan had four pacers operating and the duo had to carry out the rescue act.
Once Shakib was holed out in the deep off Faheem Ashraf (1/27 in 7 overs), Bangladesh's innings fell off tracks.

The last five wickets for 19 runs.

 
Topics : Pakistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team Asia Cup BS Web Reports Shakib AL Hasan

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

