Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL LIVE SCORE: Will India change their Playing 11?
India might make changes in their Playing 11 today, given they are playing a cricket match in three straight days.
BS Web Team New Delhi
In today's match of Asia Cup 2023's Super 4 stage, India will lock horns with Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. India will be high on confidence after handing Pakistan 228-run drubbing last night. India might make changes in their Playing 11 today given they are playing a cricket match in three straight days. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, could retain their winning XI that played against Bangladesh....Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : KL Rahul Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli India vs Sri Lanka India cricket team Asia Cup Sri Lanka cricket team sports broadcasting cricket broadcast weather forecasts weather forecast
First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 1:14 PM IST