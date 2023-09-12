Confirmation

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL LIVE SCORE: Will India change their Playing 11?

India might make changes in their Playing 11 today, given they are playing a cricket match in three straight days.

India vs Sri Lanka

Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match for free in India.

In today's match of Asia Cup 2023's Super 4 stage, India will lock horns with Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. India will be high on confidence after handing Pakistan 228-run drubbing last night. India might make changes in their Playing 11 today given they are playing a cricket match in three straight days. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, could retain their winning XI that played against Bangladesh.
First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

