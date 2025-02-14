BCCI issues new non-negotiable SOPs for Indian Champions Trophy squad

In response to the recent implementation of new travel and disciplinary guidelines for the Indian cricket team, BCCI has formalized its standard operating procedures (SOPs), aiming to instill discipline and improve team efficiency. These guidelines, which were earlier discussed informally, have now been officially handed to the players and will be effective starting from the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Strict Guidelines to Ensure Team Cohesion

The BCCI has outlined several key points in the SOPs, with the primary focus on maintaining discipline and enhancing the team's unity during international tours. A key aspect of the rules is the restriction on personal staff traveling with the players. According to the guidelines, players are prohibited from bringing personal staff such as chefs, managers, and security unless explicitly approved by the board. This move is intended to reduce logistical challenges and keep the focus on team operations.

A team insider confirmed that these new guidelines will be enforced strictly during the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, with the team's manager, R Devraj of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), given the responsibility to ensure compliance.

Limitations on Family Accompaniment During Tours

ALSO READ: CT: Security concern at Karachi Stadium? Man nabbed with fake accreditation The BCCI has also revised the rules regarding family accompaniment. The new SOPs state that players who are abroad for more than 45 days are allowed to have their partners and children (under 18) join them for one visit per series. This visit can last for a maximum of two weeks. Given that the Champions Trophy spans roughly four weeks, players will not be allowed to have their families accompany them for this event.

Team Travel and Discipline Expectations

In another effort to promote unity and discipline, all players are required to travel together on the team bus after practice sessions, instead of using their individual vehicles. The SOPs emphasize the importance of staying committed to the team’s schedule, with separate travel arrangements for players and their families strongly discouraged unless approved by the team’s head coach and the Chairman of the Selection Committee.

Furthermore, players are expected to attend the full duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue. Any violation of these rules will be treated seriously by the BCCI, highlighting the importance of maintaining team cohesion and discipline.

Restrictions on Commercial Engagements During Tours

Another significant rule prohibits players from engaging in personal commercial shoots or endorsements during an ongoing tour or series. This rule is designed to ensure that players remain focused on their cricket duties and avoid distractions that could affect their performance and team responsibilities.

Upcoming Champions Trophy and India’s Preparation

India’s preparations for the Champions Trophy are well underway, with the team set to depart for Dubai on February 15. Their first match of the tournament will be against Bangladesh on February 20. The much-anticipated match against Pakistan will take place on February 23, followed by their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2. Should India qualify for the semifinal, it will be played on March 4, and the final is scheduled for March 9.

With these new SOPs in place, the BCCI is sending a clear message about its expectations for discipline and professionalism, ensuring that the Indian team is well-prepared for the upcoming tournament.