Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan players receive warm welcome in Pakistan

The excitement around the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, starting on February 19 in Pakistan, has been growing with each passing day. Now, with teams beginning to arrive in Pakistan, fans cannot wait for the tournament to get underway. Apart from the hosts, South Africa and New Zealand arrived in Pakistan a few days ago and are currently taking part in a tri-series there. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Afghanistan cricket team also landed in Pakistan to participate in their maiden Champions Trophy. Players receive a warm welcome

Upon landing in Pakistan, all Afghanistan players were warmly welcomed by PCB management and airport authorities. Players and coaches were also presented with flower bouquets while entering the lounge area.

Mixed morning for Afghanistan

While Afghanistan players appeared in a cheerful mood upon their arrival in Pakistan for their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy, they suffered bad news in the morning. Spinner Allah Ghazanfar has been ruled out for four to five months due to a lower back injury, forcing him to miss both the Champions Trophy and the IPL. Ghazanfar has been replaced in Afghanistan's Champions Trophy squad by left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote, who was initially named as a reserve. Ghazanfar sustained an L4 vertebra fracture during Afghanistan's tour of Zimbabwe last year and will require at least four months of recovery.

Afghanistan’s updated squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad.