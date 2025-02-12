Champions Trophy: Afghanistan announce Kharote as Ghazanfar's replacement

The series of players getting ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon, as after India, Pakistan, and Australia, debutant Afghanistan has also made the list of teams losing players from their already announced Champions Trophy squad. It was reported on Wednesday that Afghan spinner AM Ghazanfar has been ruled out of action for at least four to five months due to a lower back injury. He will now miss both the Champions Trophy and the IPL due to this injury.

Nangeyalia Kharote steps in as replacement

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote has been included in Afghanistan’s Champions Trophy squad, replacing Ghazanfar. The 20-year-old, who was originally named as a reserve, has already played seven ODIs and six T20Is since making his debut last year.

Ghazanfar’s injury and recovery period

READ: India Champions Trophy squad Update According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Ghazanfar suffered a fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis, during Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe late last year. The board stated that he will require a minimum of four months to recover and will undergo treatment during this period.

With this setback, Ghazanfar will also miss the IPL 2025, where he was set to make his debut for Mumbai Indians in the tournament scheduled from March 21 to May 25.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to continue missing ODIs

The ACB also clarified that off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman would not return to ODI cricket until he has fully recovered. While Mujeeb recently played in the SA20 league for Paarl Royals, he was not included in the Champions Trophy squad and has not featured in an ODI since the 2023 World Cup.

Afghanistan’s Champions Trophy campaign

Afghanistan will begin their Champions Trophy journey on February 21 in Karachi against South Africa, followed by key matches against England and Australia.

Afghanistan squad for Champions Trophy