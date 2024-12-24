Champions Trophy 2025: India schedule, live timings and streaming

India’s schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy is set to feature some thrilling encounters, with the highlight being their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, 2024, in Dubai. This match is expected to capture the imagination of cricket fans worldwide, as India and Pakistan have shared a fierce rivalry for decades, with each match between them becoming a high-stakes affair.
Before this iconic encounter, India will face Bangladesh on February 20, 2024, also in Dubai. On February 23, the focus will shift to the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match, where both teams will battle it out for supremacy in this historic rivalry. India’s final group stage match will be against New Zealand on March 2, 2024, again in Dubai. If they progress, India will play in one of the semi-finals: the first semi-final is on March 4 in Dubai, followed by the second semi-final in Lahore on March 5. The final is scheduled for March 9, 2024, in Lahore, with a reserve day on March 10. Check Champions Trophy 2025 latest news here India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in Champions Trophy 2025 India and Pakistan have faced each other 5 times in the Champions Trophy, with Pakistan having an edge, winning 3 of the 5 matches. India have won 2 matches so far. Their last meeting in the 50-over format Champions Trophy was when India were handed a 180-run defeat in the final by their fiercest rivals Pakistan, who managed to lift the trophy at the end of the day.
India Champions Trophy 2025 matches timetable
|Champions Trophy 2025 India matches date, time, venue
|Date
|Matches
|Stadium
|Timings
|20 Feb
|Bangladesh v India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|2:30 PM IST
|23 Feb
|Pakistan v India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|2:30 PM IST
|2 Mar
|New Zealand v India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|2:30 PM IST
