Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh schedule, live timings and streaming

The 2025 Champions Trophy will see Bangladesh competing in several exciting fixtures, with all matches being played in the 50-over format. Bangladesh's journey begins on February 20, 2024, with a clash against India in Dubai. The next match on February 24, 2024, will see Bangladesh take on New Zealand in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. On February 27, 2024, Bangladesh faces Pakistan in Rawalpindi, a crucial game in their group stage.
As the tournament progresses, the competition intensifies, with semi-finals scheduled for March 4 and March 5, 2024, in Dubai and Lahore, respectively. The final is set for March 9, 2024, in Lahore, unless India qualifies, in which case the final will shift to Dubai. A reserve day has been scheduled for March 10, 2024, ensuring that every match has a fair chance to conclude without weather disruptions. These fixtures promise thrilling action as Bangladesh looks to make its mark on the global stage. Check Champions Trophy 2025 latest news here
|Champions Trophy 2025 Bangladesh matches date, time, venue
|Date
|Matches
|Stadium
|Timings
|20 Feb
|Bangladesh v India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|2:30 PM IST
|24 Feb
|Bangladesh v New Zealand
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|2:30 PM IST
|27 Feb
|Pakistan v Bangladesh
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|2:30 PM IST
Champions Trophy 2025 Bangladesh Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details