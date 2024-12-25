Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh schedule, live timings and streaming

Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh schedule, live timings and streaming

Bangladesh will open their campaign against India on February 20, 2025, at 3 PM Bangladesh Time (2:30 PM IST, 2 PM Pakistan time)

Champions Trophy 2025 Bangladesh Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details
Champions Trophy 2025 Bangladesh Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The 2025 Champions Trophy will see Bangladesh competing in several exciting fixtures, with all matches being played in the 50-over format. Bangladesh's journey begins on February 20, 2024, with a clash against India in Dubai. The next match on February 24, 2024, will see Bangladesh take on New Zealand in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. On February 27, 2024, Bangladesh faces Pakistan in Rawalpindi, a crucial game in their group stage. 

As the tournament progresses, the competition intensifies, with semi-finals scheduled for March 4 and March 5, 2024, in Dubai and Lahore, respectively. The final is set for March 9, 2024, in Lahore, unless India qualifies, in which case the final will shift to Dubai. A reserve day has been scheduled for March 10, 2024, ensuring that every match has a fair chance to conclude without weather disruptions. These fixtures promise thrilling action as Bangladesh looks to make its mark on the global stage.  Check Champions Trophy 2025 latest news here 

Champions Trophy 2025 Bangladesh matches date, time, venue
Date Matches Stadium Timings
20 Feb Bangladesh v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM IST
24 Feb Bangladesh v New Zealand Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 2:30 PM IST
27 Feb Pakistan v Bangladesh  Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 2:30 PM IST

 

Champions Trophy 2025 Bangladesh Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will Bangladesh play their first Champions Trophy 2025 match?
 
Bangladesh will open their campaign against India on February 20, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan local time)
 
When will the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?
 
The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9, 2025.
 
Where will the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network in India. 
 
Where will the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hostar App and website in India.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan match date, venue, live streaming

Pakistan builds momentum for Champions Trophy with ODI series win over SA

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: India to play matches at neutral venue

Champions Trophy announcement pending as ICC continues trophy tour

ICC to finalise hybrid model for 2025 Champions Trophy on Saturday: Report

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyBangladesh cricket teamIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamChampions TrophyIndia vs Bangladesh

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story