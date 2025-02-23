IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Toss at 2 PM IST today in Dubai

In the much-awaited clash of 2025 Champions Trophy, Team India is set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium today, with a ticket to the semifinals hanging in the balance. Pakistan is on a verge of elimination from Champions Trophy if it loses today's match and The Men In Green's recent performances are not encouraging as well. But when the two teams last meet (2021 T20 World Cup) in Dubai, it was Pakistan who emerged victorious, ending India's unbeaten run in World Cups.

Ghosts of 2017: A Haunting Defeat

The bitter memory of the 2017 Champions Trophy final still lingers. In that fateful encounter, a Virat Kohli-led, star-studded unit was humbled by the Men in Green – skittled out for 158 while chasing a mammoth 338, courtesy of Fakhar Zaman's century.

The Thirst for Redemption

For those who tasted that heart-wrenching defeat, the desire for revenge burns ever brighter. Fans eagerly await every moment of India’s bid to dominate Pakistan, whether with the bat or the ball.

Pakistan’s Mercurial Momentum

On the other side, Pakistan’s recent ODI form has been as unpredictable as a tempest. Although New Zealand have bested them three times in 2025 – including the tournament opener – their dazzling victory over South Africa and a 3-0 series sweep of the Proteas in December last year attest to their formidable potential.

India’s Unyielding White-Ball Dominance

In stark contrast, India has been a powerhouse in white-ball cricket. With eight wins from nine games this calendar year and an unbeaten streak in ODIs, they dismantled Pakistan 3-0 and overpowered Bangladesh in their tournament debut. Their ability to triumph even without Jasprit Bumrah is a testament to their resilience and determination.

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs India Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana.

IND vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and India's Rohit Sharma will take place at 2 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs India Live telecast in India

The IND vs PAK Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in India.

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India

In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of Pakistan vs India match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.

Stay tuned for Pakistan vs India live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here...