Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Kohli hits 51st ODI century, takes revenge for 2017 Champions Trophy final

Kohli hits 51st ODI century, takes revenge for 2017 Champions Trophy final

Kohli also became the third player in ODI cricket to complete 14000 runs earlier today. Kohli is now also third highest run-getter in International cricket, only behin Sangakkar and Tendulkar

Virat Kohli

Dubai: India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during a One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The star Indian batter Virat Kohli added yet another century to his name in Dubai, as he scored his 51st ODI century as India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in the Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Kohli took 111 balls to complete his century. This is Kohli’s first century in the Champions Trophy, as he is now the eighth Indian to have a three-digit innings in the tournament. Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the other Indians to have scored centuries for India in the Champions Trophy.
 
 
Full list of ODI centuries from Kohli
 
No. Runs Opponent Year Venue
1 107 SL 2009 Kolkata
2 102* BAN 2010 Dhaka
3 118 AUS 2010 Visakhapatnam
4 105 NZ 2010 Guwahati
5 100* BAN 2011 Dhaka
6 107 ENG 2011 Cardiff
7 117* ENG 2011 Delhi
8 117 WI 2011 Visakhapatnam
9 133* SL 2012 Hobart
10 108 SL 2012 Mirpur
11 183 PAK 2012 Mirpur
12 106 SL 2012 Hambantota
13 128 SL 2012 Colombo
14 102 WI 2013 Port of Spain
15 115 ZIM 2013 Harare
16 100* AUS 2013 Jaipur
17 115 AUS 2013 Nagpur
18 123 NZ 2014 Napier
19 136 BAN 2014 Fatullah
20 127 WI 2014 Dharamsala
21 139* SL 2014 Ranchi
22 107 PAK 2015 Adelaide
23 138 SA 2015 Chennai
24 117 AUS 2016 Melbourne
25 106 AUS 2016 Canberra
26 154* NZ 2016 Mohali
27 122 ENG 2017 Pune
28 111* WI 2017 Kingston
29 131 SL 2017 Colombo
30 110* SL 2017 Colombo
31 121 NZ 2017 Mumbai
32 113 NZ 2017 Kanpur
33 112 SA 2018 Durban
34 160* SA 2018 Cape Town
35 129* SA 2018 Centurion
36 140 WI 2018 Guwahati
37 157* WI 2018 Visakhapatnam
38 107 WI 2018 Pune
39 104 AUS 2019 Adelaide
40 116 AUS 2019 Nagpur
41 123 AUS 2019 Ranchi
42 120 WI 2019 Port of Spain
43 114* WI 2019 Port of Spain
44 113 BAN 2022 Chattogram
45 113 SL 2023 Guwahati
46 166* SL 2023 Thiruvananthapuram
47 122* PAK 2023 Colombo
48 103* BAN 2023 Pune
49 101* SA 2023 Kolkata
50 100* NZ 2023 Mumbai
51 100* PAK 2025 Dubai
 
Third in list of most ODI runs
 
Kohli, earlier in the innings, became the fastest player to reach the 14,000-run mark in ODI cricket. He is only the third batter, after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara, to achieve this milestone. He is now focused on climbing higher in the rankings of all-time leading run-scorers in ODI cricket following his historic achievement on Sunday. Although surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 18,426 runs remains a distant goal, Kohli has a strong chance of claiming the second spot from Kumar Sangakkara, who has 14,234 runs. With the ongoing Champions Trophy, he could potentially surpass Sangakkara and solidify his place among the greatest ODI batters.

Also Read

Virat Kohli hits 51st ODI century

IND vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli's 100 helps India thrash Pakistan by 6 wickets

Hardik Pandya

IND vs PAK: Pandya flaunts luxury watch during Babar's wicket celebration

Pakistan cricket team

Is PAK knocked out of CT 2025? Here's Pakistan semis qualification scenario

Gavaskar and Kohli

Gavaskar exclaimed with surprise over Kohli's move to stop the throw

IND vs PAK

Champions Trophy: Disappointing that India aren't playing in PAK - Naqvi

 
Most runs in ODI cricket
 
Most ODI runs
Player Span Matches Innings Runs HS 100 50
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2012 463 452 18426 200* 49 96
KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2000-2015 404 380 14234 169 25 93
V Kohli (IND) 2008-2025 299 287 14085 183 50 73
RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 1995-2012 375 365 13704 164 30 82
ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989-2011 445 433 13430 189 28 68
DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 1998-2015 448 418 12650 144 19 77
Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK) 1991-2007 378 350 11739 137* 10 83
JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 1996-2014 328 314 11579 139 17 86
SC Ganguly (Asia/IND) 1992-2007 311 300 11363 183 22 72
RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2025 270 262 11049 264 32 57
R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND) 1996-2011 344 318 10889 153 12 83
MS Dhoni (Asia/IND) 2004-2019 350 297 10773 183* 10 73
CH Gayle (ICC/WI) 1999-2019 301 294 10480 215 25 54
     

More From This Section

Virat Kohli

Champions Trophy: Kohli becomes the fastest player to reach 14000 ODI runs

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 leaderboard

Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: India, New Zealand, Pakistan rankings

India vs Pakistan broadcast guide

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs PAK live match?

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy IND vs PAK: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium

Virat Kohli

Kohli surpasses Azharuddin's record for most catches for India in ODIs

Topics : Virat Kohli India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5Ind vs Pak Live ScoreLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayManchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon