Kohli hits 51st ODI century, takes revenge for 2017 Champions Trophy final

The star Indian batter Virat Kohli added yet another century to his name in Dubai, as he scored his 51st ODI century as India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in the Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Kohli took 111 balls to complete his century. This is Kohli’s first century in the Champions Trophy, as he is now the eighth Indian to have a three-digit innings in the tournament. Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the other Indians to have scored centuries for India in the Champions Trophy.
Full list of ODI centuries from Kohli
|No.
|Runs
|Opponent
|Year
|Venue
|1
|107
|SL
|2009
|Kolkata
|2
|102*
|BAN
|2010
|Dhaka
|3
|118
|AUS
|2010
|Visakhapatnam
|4
|105
|NZ
|2010
|Guwahati
|5
|100*
|BAN
|2011
|Dhaka
|6
|107
|ENG
|2011
|Cardiff
|7
|117*
|ENG
|2011
|Delhi
|8
|117
|WI
|2011
|Visakhapatnam
|9
|133*
|SL
|2012
|Hobart
|10
|108
|SL
|2012
|Mirpur
|11
|183
|PAK
|2012
|Mirpur
|12
|106
|SL
|2012
|Hambantota
|13
|128
|SL
|2012
|Colombo
|14
|102
|WI
|2013
|Port of Spain
|15
|115
|ZIM
|2013
|Harare
|16
|100*
|AUS
|2013
|Jaipur
|17
|115
|AUS
|2013
|Nagpur
|18
|123
|NZ
|2014
|Napier
|19
|136
|BAN
|2014
|Fatullah
|20
|127
|WI
|2014
|Dharamsala
|21
|139*
|SL
|2014
|Ranchi
|22
|107
|PAK
|2015
|Adelaide
|23
|138
|SA
|2015
|Chennai
|24
|117
|AUS
|2016
|Melbourne
|25
|106
|AUS
|2016
|Canberra
|26
|154*
|NZ
|2016
|Mohali
|27
|122
|ENG
|2017
|Pune
|28
|111*
|WI
|2017
|Kingston
|29
|131
|SL
|2017
|Colombo
|30
|110*
|SL
|2017
|Colombo
|31
|121
|NZ
|2017
|Mumbai
|32
|113
|NZ
|2017
|Kanpur
|33
|112
|SA
|2018
|Durban
|34
|160*
|SA
|2018
|Cape Town
|35
|129*
|SA
|2018
|Centurion
|36
|140
|WI
|2018
|Guwahati
|37
|157*
|WI
|2018
|Visakhapatnam
|38
|107
|WI
|2018
|Pune
|39
|104
|AUS
|2019
|Adelaide
|40
|116
|AUS
|2019
|Nagpur
|41
|123
|AUS
|2019
|Ranchi
|42
|120
|WI
|2019
|Port of Spain
|43
|114*
|WI
|2019
|Port of Spain
|44
|113
|BAN
|2022
|Chattogram
|45
|113
|SL
|2023
|Guwahati
|46
|166*
|SL
|2023
|Thiruvananthapuram
|47
|122*
|PAK
|2023
|Colombo
|48
|103*
|BAN
|2023
|Pune
|49
|101*
|SA
|2023
|Kolkata
|50
|100*
|NZ
|2023
|Mumbai
|51
|100*
|PAK
|2025
|Dubai
Third in list of most ODI runs
Kohli, earlier in the innings, became the fastest player to reach the 14,000-run mark in ODI cricket. He is only the third batter, after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara, to achieve this milestone. He is now focused on climbing higher in the rankings of all-time leading run-scorers in ODI cricket following his historic achievement on Sunday. Although surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 18,426 runs remains a distant goal, Kohli has a strong chance of claiming the second spot from Kumar Sangakkara, who has 14,234 runs. With the ongoing Champions Trophy, he could potentially surpass Sangakkara and solidify his place among the greatest ODI batters.
Most runs in ODI cricket
|Most ODI runs
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|HS
|100
|50
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1989-2012
|463
|452
|18426
|200*
|49
|96
|KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)
|2000-2015
|404
|380
|14234
|169
|25
|93
|V Kohli (IND)
|2008-2025
|299
|287
|14085
|183
|50
|73
|RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)
|1995-2012
|375
|365
|13704
|164
|30
|82
|ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)
|1989-2011
|445
|433
|13430
|189
|28
|68
|DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL)
|1998-2015
|448
|418
|12650
|144
|19
|77
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK)
|1991-2007
|378
|350
|11739
|137*
|10
|83
|JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)
|1996-2014
|328
|314
|11579
|139
|17
|86
|SC Ganguly (Asia/IND)
|1992-2007
|311
|300
|11363
|183
|22
|72
|RG Sharma (IND)
|2007-2025
|270
|262
|11049
|264
|32
|57
|R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND)
|1996-2011
|344
|318
|10889
|153
|12
|83
|MS Dhoni (Asia/IND)
|2004-2019
|350
|297
|10773
|183*
|10
|73
|CH Gayle (ICC/WI)
|1999-2019
|301
|294
|10480
|215
|25
|54