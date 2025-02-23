Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: What'll be India, Pakistan playing 11 today?

India and Pakistan are set to write another exciting chapter in their age-old rivalry as the two sides meet again in the Champions Trophy after 8 years. While Pakistan will have sweet memories from 2017, India would be looking for some revenge this time around when they meet in Dubai on February 23.

India kicked off their campaign with a commanding 6-wicket win over Bangladesh, propelling them to second place in the Group A points table. Shubman Gill played a match-winning knock, scoring 101 runs, while Mohammad Shami’s exceptional 5-wicket haul was pivotal in India’s success. This victory highlighted India’s resilience and their ability to perform under pressure.

On the other hand, Pakistan faced a tough defeat in their opening match against New Zealand, losing by 60 runs. Despite a fighting 69 from Kushdil Shah, Pakistan could not overcome New Zealand’s dominance. This loss left Pakistan at the bottom of the table, putting additional pressure on their upcoming matches.

With both teams looking to secure crucial points, the clash between India and Pakistan this Sunday promises to be a thrilling encounter, with India aiming to continue their winning form and Pakistan striving to bounce back from a tough start.

India Playing 11 prediction vs Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

Confirmed names

While there will be some changes expected in the Indian playing 11 for the epic clash, India are not likely to touch their batting order for their 2nd match. Opener Shubman Gill has been in sublime form recently, scoring his maiden ton in an ICC event during the opener against Bangladesh. Him along with the top order of Rohit, Virat, are confirmed starters in the 2nd match.

Pace attack

While Harshit Rana had a decent outing against Bangladesh, the team could well go with left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for the encounter as he will be able to provide a variety of deliveries which could eventually challenge the Pakistan batting order. He will pair up with Mohd Shami in the pace attack and will likely get the Men in Blue some crucial wickets at the start.

Change in spinners also expected by Team India

Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav was given the nod for the opening Champions Trophy tie against Bangladesh but the spinner couldn't produce the goods and ended up with no wickets at the end of a 10-over spell on the day. It is expected that Varun Chakaravarthy could be introduced against Pakistan with the spinner being in good form and providing another good option for the side.

India's playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan's playing 11 prediction vs India for Champions Trophy 2025

Confirmed names

While there are some expected changes coming in for the hosts Pakistan in their 2nd game, the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf would be expected to start for the Men in Green again as the pace attack looks fit and ready to produce the goods for the side in a sort of a do-or-die match for them.

Changes expected in batting order

With Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman ruled out for the tournament after the first match due to injury, changes will be expected in the batting order. While Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel could be seen opening the innings, Kamran Ghulam will be added to the eleven as a replacement and would hope to try and solidify his place there as the tournament progresses as well.

Pakistan's playing 11 (probables): Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed