PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Coin flip at 2 PM IST today in Karachi

The eighth edition of Champions Trophy 2025 will kick-start today with hosts and defending champion Pakistan locking horns with New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. The two teams recently played in a ODI Tri-series with the Kiwis emerging victorious. That series preluded for the preparations for the Champions Trophy and the today's encounter will certainly exhibit a tough contest between bat and ball.

A run-fest awaits at this electrifying venue, where batters have flourished and scoreboards have sizzled! With a staggering average first-innings score of 289, it stands as one of the most prolific scoring grounds in recent history. In fact, among the 19 venues that have hosted at least six One Day Internationals since January 2023, this battlefield ranks second only to Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium in sheer run-scoring spectacle.

But do not be fooled—fortune does not favour the toss-winner here. In the last eight clashes, neither strategy—batting first nor chasing—has reigned supreme, with victories split evenly at four apiece. It is not the toss but the skill, resilience, and nerve that will decide who triumphs on this high-octane stage!

Pakistan Playing 11 (probables): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham/Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke

PAK vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner at 2 PM IST.

